California feared pandemic would overwhelm Medicaid, but that hasn't happened. Why?

The predictions were dire: Coronavirus lockdowns would put millions of Americans out of work, stripping them of their health insurance and pushing them into Medicaid, the health insurance program for low-income people.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration projected that the pandemic would force about 2 million additional people to sign up for the state's Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal, by July, raising enrollment to an all-time high of 14.5 million — more than one-third of the state's population.

But July is almost over, and Medi-Cal enrollment has hovered around 12.5 million since March, when the pandemic shut down much of the economy — though enrollment ticked up in May and June, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Care Services, which administers the program.

Essentially, enrollment hasn't budged even though nearly 3 million Californians are newly unemployed.

"It's a mystery," said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, an advocacy group for health consumers. "We have lots of plausible explanations, but they don't seem to add up."

Even the state is stumped. The enrollment data are preliminary, and Medi-Cal officials expect the numbers to grow as eligibility appeals and other "unusual cases" are resolved, but not by 2 million people, said Norman Williams, spokesman for the Department of Health Care Services.

The department based its projections on the state's experience with the Great Recession a decade ago, a comparison that it now acknowledges was misguided because the pandemic did not spur a purely economic crisis. The state failed to predict people would avoid care at clinics and hospitals during this public health crisis, and thus be less likely to need coverage immediately.

"The current situation is far more complex because it involves both economic and health decisions, creating a more complicated picture more closely related to that seen during the 1918 influenza pandemic," Williams said in a statement.

Even with the faulty comparison, it's not clear why more Californians haven't enrolled, he said.

"The state prepared an estimate based on the best data available, during an unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation," he said.

The miscalculation meant the state probably allocated more money to Medi-Cal than the program now needs, even as lawmakers struggled to find ways to prevent deep healthcare cuts and close a massive $54-billion deficit as they negotiated the 2020-21 state budget in May and June.

And a more accurate estimate could have potentially funded new programs, such as expanding Medi-Cal to unauthorized immigrants age 65 and up, some state lawmakers and advocacy groups said.

Newsom backed that expansion of Medi-Cal, estimated to cost $80.5 million in the first year, in his January budget proposal but abandoned it in May, citing California's financial crisis spurred by the pandemic.

"We are talking about life-or-death services, so to say I'm frustrated is putting it mildly," said state Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), who chairs the Senate Budget Committee and leads budget negotiations in the upper house. "It's irritating to me that they can be so off."

The new state budget puts Medi-Cal's overall cost at $115 billion, of which $2.4 billion in state money has been earmarked for caseload growth. Yet it's unclear how much of that could have been available to fund other programs or stave off cuts had the caseload projection been more accurate, department officials acknowledged.

Most states predicted their Medicaid enrollment would rise due to the pandemic, though many are seeing similar delays in Medicaid signups, said Cindy Mann, a partner at the legal and consulting firm Manatt Health who served as federal Medicaid director for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during the Obama administration.

Washington state, like California, hasn't seen its Medicaid caseload grow as expected, said MaryAnne Lindeblad, its Medicaid director. It projected up to 95,000 people would join the program by now, yet it has seen 80,000 new enrollees since March.

"It's been a little bit surprising," she said. "There's so much going on in people's lives right now, and signing up for Medicaid doesn't seem to be one of them."

Though Medicaid rolls aren't exploding in many states, Americans are becoming uninsured. It is unclear how many people have lost health insurance, but many healthcare experts believe the total is probably in the millions nationwide.

"It's a different kind of downturn and that might explain some of the reason we're seeing lags across the country," Mann said. "But unless unemployment numbers turn around dramatically, which is not the prediction, I think we will see the number of uninsured people continuing to grow and turn to the program."