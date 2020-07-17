California salons say new closures threaten their survival

At the start of the year, Luis Lopez moved his barbershop to a bigger location with three more chairs and more than twice the rent. Then, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he had to close, plunk down more cash for upgrades to health safety standards and wait for officials to allow salons to reopen.

Now, Lopez owes $10,000 in monthly rent for the coveted space in Southern California's downtown Huntington Beach and says he can only keep paying it if he can cut hair at his Orange County Barbers Parlor. But Gov. Gavin Newsom said that isn't allowed under new closures this week to curb soaring numbers of infections.

“With all due respect, I can't close my doors. I just really can't,” Lopez said. “I am going to have to shut my business if that is the case.

“People say work from home or do house calls, but people are still getting fined to do that, so what's the difference?” he added. “If they come in and shut us down, then that's what is going to have to happen.”

While business was booming after they were allowed to reopen in June, that interval before the latest closure was not enough time to find their footing, they said.

“We feel like we just started to reopen and we haven’t gotten all of our clients back,” said Nicole Personeni, owner of Fringe salon in Penngrove in Sonoma County. “It’s impacted us in a negative way, financially, for what I anticipate will be a long time.”

Jerry Herrera, owner of West Coast Cuts on Santa Rosa’s West College Avenue, said the toll of not being able to work will likely drive some barbers and stylists to make housecalls or work in other outdoor spaces, as happened when the first mandated closures came in this spring.

Seeing the numbers of cases in the North Bay rise, including Sonoma County, Brien Jones, owner of the Avenue Barber Shop in Santa Rosa, knew it was only a matter of time before he’d have to close shop again.

“Whatever we’re doing now isn’t working. The numbers are rising,”Jones said. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Jerry Herrera, owner of West Coast Cuts on Santa Rosa’s West College Avenue, said the toll of not being able to work will likely drive some barbers and stylists to make housecalls or work in other outdoor spaces, as happened when the first mandated closures came in this spring.

California law bars licensed barbers from cutting hair in areas not approved by the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

“It’s kind of hard to be out of work for so long and getting $100 and $75 haircuts put in your face, to put that down,” Herrera said of the offers local barbers were getting from customers for house calls. “These barbers feel the pressure and the necessity to make an income and make a living.

While restaurants and retail stores are encouraged to set up on sidewalks, regulators have barred salons from moving outdoors. That's something Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, and industry representatives urged Newsom's administration to reconsider to keep shops afloat.

Like many businesses, salons nationwide have been walloped by closures in states seeking to slow the spread of the virus. New York City only recently allowed nail salons to reopen.

Many owners feel like they're being unfairly punished with the new California shutdown. Unlike at bars or restaurants, workers and customers at salons wear masks constantly and groups don’t typically gather. They say they have ample training on sanitizing procedures and don’t understand why they're lumped in with other businesses.

“We were temperature checking, we were doing everything to the letter, no one was getting in without a mask,” said Ben Daidone, who has closed his Santa Monica salon. “It reminds me of my grade school teacher punishing everybody for chewing gum when we couldn’t find out who the perpetrator was.”

The strife comes as California grapples with a rise in infections and hospitalizations after allowing many businesses to reopen and as people gather in warmer weather. This week, Newsom shuttered bars and indoor dining throughout California and halted indoor religious services, gyms and salons in most places after virus-related hospitalizations jumped 28% in two weeks.

Many salon owners say they understand the severity of the pandemic, have followed state guidance and haven't seen cases of viral transmission linked to their shops.

The state has received nearly 2,200 complaints of salons failing to follow sanitizing measures but hasn't issued citations, said Cheri Gyuro, a spokeswoman for California’s Department of Consumer Affairs. Salons can’t operate outdoors, but the state board of Barbering and Cosmetology is considering options, she said.

In Michigan, health officials recently reported as many as 75 possible exposures at a salon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that no additional virus cases appeared tied to a Missouri salon where two infected stylists had contact with 139 customers in May, likely because people wore masks.

In Palm Springs, Nathan Rickel said he closed his Tiny Bubbles salon this week because he needs to keep his license. The pandemic threatens to upend the dream he and his partner built in the desert resort community, but he is heeding the order.

“Fighting it is not going to help,” he said. “We work as a team to fight the disease — not fight each other.”

The closures have spurred mixed emotions. Tam Nguyen, president of Advanced Beauty College in Orange County, said he's concerned about the rise in virus cases but also the well-being of 11,000 nail salons that are largely owned by Vietnamese immigrant families.

“We're from an industry that wants to work. We're from an immigrant community that wants to work,” he said.

George Garcia, whose family has owned a barbershop in the seaside community of San Pedro for three decades, said he couldn't have made it through the first shutdown without his landlord's generosity. They were open only three weeks before the new closure.

He said he will need to take single haircut appointments to sustain the business he runs with his father and son.

“If we really close completely, I think we won't be able to come back after this,” Garcia said.

___

Associated Press writer Julie Watson in San Diego and Press Democrat Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez contributed to this report.