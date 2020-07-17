Does your physician practice qualify for free PPE?

The California Medical Association and the state have jointly launched a program to provide a two-month supply of personal protective equipment at no cost to physician practices with 50 or fewer providers, according to an announcement from both entities.

The deadline to apply for and reserve the PPE is Tuesday, July 21, and physicians don’t have to be CMA members to qualify. The equipment will be available for drive-through pick up between July 27 and Aug. 12, with dates varying by county.

Physicians can apply at cmadocs.org/PPE.

The medical-grade PPE, which includes N95 and surgical masks, gowns, gloves and face shields, is a joint effort between CMA, its component medical societies and the state Office of Emergency Services. Altais, a health care services company out of Oakland, is providing the PPE.

“CMA and its component medical societies are proud to be working with the state Office of Emergency Services (OES) to ensure that physicians of California can keep their practices open, and keep themselves and their patients safe,” Dr. Peter N. Bretan, Jr., CMA president, said in an announcement.