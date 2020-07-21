Gov. Newsom releases new guidelines for California nail salons, barbershops to reopen outdoors

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press briefing Monday new guidelines are now available for hair and nail salons, barbershops and other personal services that wish to operate outdoors.

Newsom said previous guidelines were unclear and didn't address local ordinances, such as rules around the outdoor use of chemicals.

"Turns out there were issues of chemicals and shampoos and perms ... it was more complicated than some had considered, especially in terms of local orders in place," Newsom said. "Hopefully that provides more clarity."

According to the new guidelines posted online, "outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy, or other sun shelter as long as no more than one side is closed, allowing sufficient outdoor air movement."

The Professional Beauty Federation of California and a state assemblyman from Fresno previously requested Newsom waive a state regulation in order to allow stylists and barbers to offer services outside, according to KTVU. A letter to the governor said it was unfair to allow other industries, such as restaurants, to operate outdoors and not salons and barbershops.

New guidelines also state that some personal care services that require touching a client's face, such as facials and waxing; nail services; and massage therapy, can also be performed outdoors if safety measures are met.

Electrology, tattooing, and piercing services aren't permitted outdoors "because they are invasive procedures that require a controlled hygienic environment to be performed safely," according to the guidelines.

Hair and nail salons in counties that have been on the state watch list for more than three days for increased hospitalizations and cases can't operate indoors, but they can provide outdoor services if they follow the new guidelines.

Newsom provided an update on the state's overall pandemic status Monday, saying that 33 counties still remain on the watch list for increased case rates and hospitalizations.

"This is a list we're laser-focused on," he said. "This list represents an overwhelming majority of the state population."

San Francisco was added to the list on Friday; Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma were already on the list. San Mateo is the only Bay Area county not on it.

California now has 391,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 7,694 deaths. Newsom said the 7-day average for new cases in a day is 8,911 with 6,846 new cases reported yesterday. The positivity rate over the past 14 days is 7.39%. Last week, the two-week average was 7.41%.

Hospitalization data also shows slight improvement. Hospitalizations are up 16% over the past two weeks. Last week, the 14-day average was 28% and two weeks ago it was 50%. "It is encouraging but we want to see a decline not a reduction in the rate of growth," he said.

Newsom emphasized the need to practice social distancing, including wearing masks, washing hands, staying six feet apart and avoiding gatherings.

"The fewer people you mix with, the more significant reduction you see in other contracting the disease," he said.