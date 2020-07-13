Hotel occupancy in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano continues upward climb in early July

Hotel occupancy rates in the North Bay area for the week of June 28-July 4 continued on the path to recovery, according to the latest from data analytics firm STR.

Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Marin counties have reopened to leisure travel, with Marin being the last to get the green light, on June 29. Those four counties bring in the most tourism traffic in the North Bay.

In the last week, however, most of the North Bay area has once again locked down several business sectors due to rising COVID-19 cases. Indoor dining, museums, entertainment centers and bars that don’t serve food are among the sectors shut down again. Restaurants and bars that can serve outdoors remain open. How these changes may impact hotel business remains to be seen.

Napa’s hotel occupancy rate for the week ending July 4 was 49.2%, down 34.8% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $379.19 a decline of 0.2%, and revenue per available room was $186.49, down 34.7%.

Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate for the week of June 28-July 4 was 58.7%, down 20% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $145.81, down 24.5%; and revenue per available room was $85.64, reflecting a 39.6% decline.

The hotel occupancy rate in Marin County for the week ending July 4 was 42.1%, down 43.5% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $141.30, a decline of 26.9%; and revenue per available room was $59.56, down 58.7%.

In Solano County, the hotel occupancy rate for the week of June 28-July 4 was 60.8%, down 7.3% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $87.16, down 15.6%, and revenue per available room was $53.02, down 21.7%.