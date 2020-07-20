How well North Bay hospitals have responded to coronavirus is focus of July 21 virtual conference

North Bay Business Journal and Western Health Advantage will co-host the virtual Health Care Conference — “The Response to the Pandemic” — on Tuesday, July 21. The free to the public event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

As the state continues to focus on gaining control of health crisis spawned by the COVID-19 virus, hospitals have been a key focus in caring for and preparing to care for victims, while managing the impact of the pandemic on their staffs as well as for hospital budgets.

Speakers at the event will be leaders of key area hospitals, including Tyler Hedden, chief executive of St. Joseph Health; Dan Peterson, CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital; Susan Rose, CEO of Northern California Behavioral Health System, operator of Aurora Behavioral Health in Santa Rosa; and Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and Marin-Sonoma area manager for Kaiser Permanente.

Register for the free virtual event at NBBJ.news/Health20.

Underwriter for the July 21 virtual conference is Sutter Health. Major sponsors are Kaiser Permanente, Marin Healthcare District and St. Joseph Health. Corporate sponsor is Aurora Behavioral Health, with special thanks for the Sonoma County Medical Association.