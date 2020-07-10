Hundreds of workers at Santa Rosa hospital announce weeklong strike

Nearly 800 unionized workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital are planning a five-day strike beginning Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, according to a July 10 announcement from the National Union of Healthcare Workers and Providence-St. Joseph Health, which operates the hospital. The strike follows an informational picket the workers held outside the hospital on June 3.

Nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and medical technicians are among the employees set to strike, according to NUHW.

“During the strike, the hospital will maintain its daily operations and will remain open,” said Tyler Hedden, chief executive, St. Joseph Health, Sonoma County. “With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in Sonoma County, the potential for a significant increase in hospitalizations remains and it’s important we remain vigilant and continue to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.”

Hedden said the strike notice is “deeply disappointing.”

The union sees it differently.

“Workers have been without a contract for more than a year, and the hospital is insisting on benefit cuts and health care takeaways despite recording massive profits,” NUHW said in its statement. “Rather than negotiate in good faith to avoid a work stoppage, hospital management has told workers it will rescind one-third of a proposed wage increase in retaliation for moving forward with a strike.”

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the union, isn’t providing sufficient PPE or maintaining safe staffing levels; wants to cut paid time off and “more than double” the cost of annual premiums for its most popular family plan, from $1,887 to $4,609.”

Hedden didn’t reply to the Business Journal’s follow-up request for direct responses to the union’s specific allegations, but did state that the union refused a similar proposal that was accepted by NUHW in Napa, Humboldt and at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

“We don’t have enough PPE to keep us safe, but management wants us to pay twice as much to insure our families,” Shannon Signer, a radiology technician at Santa Rosa Memorial, said in the union’s press release. “Our health has never been at greater risk. We need our hospital to support us, not squeeze us for every last dime during a pandemic.”

“We respect our caregivers’ rights to engage in this action and other lawful activities, but the timing of this work stoppage is disappointing,” Hedden said.