Like a boss: Work diary of a Napa CEO during the coronavirus pandemic

Carlton McCoy, the chief executive of the storied Heitz Cellar in Napa Valley, Calif., is used to being the only black man in the room. Out of nearly 300 master sommeliers in the United States, Mr. McCoy, 36, is one of just three African-Americans.

“Wine is marketed as luxurious, even entry-level pinot grigio,” he said. “But that’s not what people of color are associated with.”

Eighteen months ago, Mr. McCoy became the first African-American to run a major winery when he was hired to oversee Heitz, whose 1974 Martha’s Vineyard cabernet sauvignon is considered one of the finest California wines ever bottled. He was lured to Heitz by the Arkansas agriculture billionaire Gaylon Lawrence Jr., who bought the vineyard in 2018. The two had met at the Little Nell Hotel in Aspen, Colo., where Mr. McCoy directed the hotel’s highly regarded wine program.

“Gaylon had booked a reservation in the cellar, where I had created a lounge that was a bit of a speakeasy, and we listened exclusively to A Tribe Called Quest,” Mr. McCoy said. “I stopped in to say hello and we ended up talking for four hours over a ’90 Petrus and an ’02 DRC Grands Échezeaux.”

Mr. McCoy grew up in an extended multigenerational family where wine was not consumed. “My grandfather, who was from the South, used to get two gallons of homemade corn liquor from a buddy of his each year,” he said. “And my grandmother was a preacher. She didn’t drink at all.”

After winning a citywide cooking competition in high school with a slow-poached breast of chicken accompanied by tournéed spring vegetables and an herb velouté, Mr. McCoy attended the Culinary Institute of America, then worked at top-tier restaurants such as Per Se and Aquavit while studying for his certification as a sommelier. After graduating in the top four of his class, he moved on to one of the wine world’s premier postings as director of the viticultural program at the Little Nell.

The pandemic struck at a particularly inopportune time for Heitz, which was three months from reopening its tasting salon. Mr. McCoy did not lay off any of the winery’s 52 employees, but he did have several conditions for the new state of work: no Zoom meetings (“I cannot express how much I hate Zoom culture,” he said. “I need to make eye contact and see body language”), no internal emails longer than five sentences, and mandatory suggestions for improving Heitz — two per day.

The worst idea he received, he said, was to re-bottle existing wine with a new label and higher price, “something that happens in the wine industry all the time.” The best was so good, he said, he couldn’t share it publicly.

Tuesday

6 a.m. I’m a rarity in the food and beverage industry: a morning person. I like to start the day with a run. Running gives me a clarity of mind that I can’t get any other way. And I live close to one of our properties in the Napa Valley, the Hayne Vineyard, which I like to run by and see where it is in the growth cycle. If I need a little push, I listen to Rick Ross.

9 a.m. My first meeting of the day is usually with our chief financial officer, who, like most of our staff, is in his 30s. This is about strategy and looking at the big picture. Heitz is a historic wine company, but one of the things we’re trying to do is come up with something more approachable, a place where young people can interact with pedigreed classic wines — the tried and true.

3 p.m. I exchange texts with one of my mentors, Maverick Carter, the chief executive of SpringHill Entertainment, who is also LeBron James’s business manager. Maverick started out as a wine client at the Little Nell, then became a friend. For African-Americans who make it out of poverty, you’re a bit of an island, and as I’ve progressed in my career, I have found fewer people of color in the room. Maverick and I connect about music, food, business and things happening in the country. We text more than we speak since we’re both overcommitted.

4 p.m.I put up an Instagram story my grandmother, who raised me and has been on my mind because of the protests. After I graduated culinary school, my grandmother told me I needed to cut my hair, change the way I spoke and wear new clothes. It crushed her to say it. However, she always instilled a sense of pride in our culture, food, music, and way of being. She understood that this country was far from perfect, but it’s our country.

Wednesday

5 a.m. I could not exist without coffee. I prefer a bitter, deep-roasted flavor, and if I could I would spend all day researching small roasters who can provide that. Instead, I subscribe to the Trade Coffee Club and have my beans delivered. It’s all about efficiency. Greater Goods Roasters Rise and Shine is a brand I enjoyed. My machine is a JURA Impressa Superautomatic A9.