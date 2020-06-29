I so value my family, my Visit Napa Valley team, our board, our industry partners, the region’s elected officials and so many other community leaders from our chambers and other local, regional, state and national tourism leaders.

Also, what ways do you think it will change the way you go about your career and your business?

I hope to remain positive and an optimist, but I may come away from this experience with a healthy amount of paranoia and skepticism. I used to work in finance, and the rule in that industry is that current performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Our industry and our world are facing unprecedented change and we need to be ready to adapt quickly. The Napa Valley tourism industry is ready to face this “new normal” head on and return to a path of prosperity for our community ahead.

And when it comes to the COVID-19 issue, what are some the lessons learned for the business community?

That’s a difficult question to answer with any authority or certainty. Until I have the time and space to reflect on this experience, I hesitate to answer. However, as we continue to navigate this storm at present, collaboration, partnership, transparency, and authenticity are paramount for future success.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

I have had many mentors, male and female, who have set great examples of strong leadership. I’ve learned a lot from my wine industry colleagues.

But as a tourism leader, I now have the opportunity to work with more women leaders and enjoy the camaraderie — especially among those who suddenly became homeschool teachers overnight like I did.

My husband and I work to juggle our work and family responsibilities, but having an industry-wide crisis and homeschooling crisis at the same time was an additional obstacle. Like all full-time working mothers, I struggle each day to attain the illusive balance that we all strive to achieve.

I often say that some days I am a good mother, some days I am a good wife, and some days I am a good employee, but that is never all on the same day. 😊

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

The tourism industry in Napa Valley will have fully recovered. We will have restored the lost government funding from our TOT and sales tax contributions. And we will have made great progress on issues from affordable housing to transportation to further improve the quality of life in our valley.

Who was your most important mentor?

I have had three women mentors who have set great examples with their leadership and provided inspiration, guidance and perspective for me in my professional journey.

• First is Stephanie Gallo, CMO of E&J Gallo Winery, who recruited me from business school to join her marketing team after I completed my MBA studies (during the interview process I disclosed that I was from Vermont, knew nothing about wine and drank milk with most meals).

She had confidence, which I did not, about teaching me the wine business. I am eternally thankful for my experience at the winery and what I learned from her leadership.

• Second is Linda Reiff, president & CEO of Napa Valley Vintners. Linda has long set the gold standard for trade association management, community building, and industry leadership. I so appreciate the opportunity to continue to collaborate with Linda and her team in my new role here at Visit Napa Valley.

• Third is Caroline Beteta, CEO of Visit California. She is a visionary leader of California’s statewide destination management organization and someone I have long admired and looked up to. Her ability to bring leaders together around a common vision is inspiring. And I have had so much fun traveling with her all over the world “in her orbit” helping to spread the word about California’s iconic and aspirational lifestyle and hospitality. I feel so fortunate to be able to continue to work and learn from her in this new role.

• And on a personal level, my parents have set an amazing and inspiring example of how hard work on the professional front and a prioritization of family can successfully coexist. I am forever grateful for both the roots and the wings they have given me.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Both tourism and wine offer many exciting career paths and opportunities to advance while seeing the world. Take advantage of every professional development opportunity that comes your way. Large hotel brands, in particular, have excellent in-house training, management and leadership development programs.

And there is no better place to learn the wine business inside and out than family-owned E&J Gallo Winery.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Stephanie Gallo, Linda Reiff and Caroline Beteta

Typical day at the office: I get into the office before most of the rest of the team, after getting my kindergartener and 2nd grader off to school.

My day is always full of conference calls and meetings with my staff team, our Visit Napa Valley partners and members (we have 400+visitor-serving businesses who are our partners), our elected officials, our marketing and PR agencies, etc. However, needless to say, the past four months have not been the norm.

Best place to work outside of your office: Anywhere in the Napa Valley

Current reading: People magazine

Most want to meet: Oprah Winfrey. Forever an inspiration and leader.

Social media you most use: I really have little time for social media these days. It has been helpful to monitor Facebook to see how my community is doing.

Stress relievers: Wine, of course, and enjoying the many beautiful outdoor spaces in Napa Valley with my family and friends.

Favorite hobbies: Wine is a hobby, right? And Netflix and the occasional Peloton spin class.

What would parents or significant others say if asked to brag about you?

Humble, understated, dedicated, kind, caring and loyal.

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

Thank you for this opportunity and recognition!