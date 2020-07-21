MarinHealth names successor to retiring CEO Domanico

MarinHealth announced Monday that it has named Dr. David G. Klein as its new CEO, effective Sept. 1. Klein will succeed Lee Domanico, who is retiring Sept. 30. Domanico will remain in an advisory role through September to ensure a smooth transition.

Klein comes to MarinHealth after serving as president and CEO of Dignity Health’s Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco. Both are part of the Dignity Health system.

“David Klein is an outstanding selection to take the mantle and lead MarinHealth to new levels of success,” Domanico said. “Based on his prior experience as both a health care executive and practicing surgeon, David is well equipped to face the challenges within today’s health care industry.”

Domanico announced earlier this year his plans to retire by year’s end. He spoke with the Business Journal in May, stating he’s been in the industry for 40 years —10 years at MarinHealth Medical Center, formerly known as Marin General Hospital.

“My goal 10 years ago was to get Marin General Hospital rebuilt, and we hope to have our first patient in the new hospital in September,” Domanico said in May. Those plans remain on track.

Klein practiced general surgery for 14 years before becoming a full-time hospital administrator, according to MarinHealth. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, a medical degree from the University of New Mexico, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Irvine.

While serving as president and CEO at the two Dignity Health system hospitals, Klein led strategic growth through implementing new business strategies and built outstanding physician and external partnerships, according to MarinHealth’s announcement.

“I could not be more excited about this role and the opportunity to contribute to the organization's stellar reputation for high quality, safe, innovative, and patient-centered care,” said Klein, who resides in Marin. “My predecessor, Lee Domanico, has truly set the benchmark for excellence in health care, and I intend to build upon the incredible legacy he has given to the community of Marin and the Bay Area at large.”

Earlier in his career, Klein served as president at Baylor Scott & White Health All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas; administrator of Presbyterian Hospital of Denton in Denton, Texas; and as CEO of Cedar Park Regional Medical Center in Austin.

In addition to his new role at MarinHealth, Klein serves as the chair of the San Francisco Section of the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California, and is a member of the San Francisco Marin Medical Society. He also sits on the Board of Directors of the Saint Francis Foundation and the Board of the Hacienda Surgery Center and serves as an ex-officio member of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors.