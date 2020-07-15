Mather to depart as CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital

Kelly Mather, 10-year CEO at Sonoma Valley Hospital in city of Sonoma, will be leaving her post by year’s end, according to an announcement today from Jane Hirsch, chair of the Sonoma Valley Health Care District’s board of directors.

Mather has been named CEO at BayHealth, a joint venture between UCSF Health and John Muir Health. BayHealth also developed and operates the Canopy Health network, which includes Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Mather will begin her new role half-time on Sept. 1, and remain half-time at SVH until Jan. 1, 2021, when she will join BayHealth full time, Hirsch said.

“My emotions are mixed because I’ve worked so collaboratively with Kelly during my two terms on the board, including three years as board chair,” Hirsch said in the announcement, citing Mather’s leadership, high standards and hard work among her attributes. “It is difficult to see her leave SVH, but I’m pleased that she has found a wonderful and challenging new opportunity with BayHealth.”

Hirsch said Mather’s accomplishments include spearheading needed improvements in the hospital’s physical plant, including the 2014 opening of a state-of-the-art Emergency Department and Surgery Suite.

In March 2018, Mather led the hospital and UCSF Health into an affiliation agreement to improve health care in the Sonoma community by combining the expertise and resources of UCSF Health, as previously reported by the Business Journal.

UCSF also will be using the hospital's future outpatient diagnostic center, expected to partially open at the end of this year, and completed in early 2021, according to Hirsch.

Mather also has made significant cost-cutting moves over the last two years to streamline its operations. SVH closed its obstetrics unit, transferred ownership of its home health care service to UCSF-affiliate Hospice by the Bay, and turned over operational management of its on-site skilled nursing facility to the Ensign Group.

In a Sept. 11, 2019, Q&A with the Business Journal, Mather noted that SVH is thriving despite being a small community hospital that doesn’t qualify for financial assistance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We exceeded budget by 50%. It has taken nine years, but I believe SVH has truly turned a corner,” Mather said in September. “With the UCSF affiliation and a strong vision, we are optimistic about our future.”

A search will for Mather’s successor will soon be underway, Hirsch said.