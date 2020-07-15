The house style Crane has established in her years at Domaine Carneros is a balance of the characteristics of France’s Champagne region and the Carneros appellation which straddles Sonoma and Napa counties. Upon selecting Crane to build his American branch, Claude Taittenger said to her: “We are of Champagne, you are of Carneros. If you try to make an imitation of us, it is not going to be good. It would be like Picasso trying to paint like Renoir - a total failure.”

Crane has more than delivered on this caution, producing a line of sparkling wines she describes as “classic, sophisticated, timeless and understated. Think Audrey Hepburn in the perfect little black dress.”

Early on, Crane was charged by Taittenger to purchase good vineyard sites if she found them. Little by little she has acquired five vineyards beyond the estate that was there when she was building the winery. Crane says, “The 2020 harvest will be 100% estate grown, and this is a real marker, because the great wines of the world are based on estate-grown and not purchased fruit.”

A role model and influencer

Crane doesn’t name any particular individuals she has mentored over the years except to acknowledge that there have been “lots of women.” She says she gets calls “once every other month” from women who ask for her advice on how to advance and succeed in the wine world. She tells them to research places that have a history of hiring and promoting women and “get a job there, any job - tasting room, accounting - just to show your mettle, that you will work hard and be enthusiastic. Of course, if you want to be a winemaker or enologist, you need to have a science degree of some type.”

Crane reminds them that the wine industry is agriculture, after all, and that they won’t make comparable salaries to those in high tech. She also notes that women who started their own brands, like Merry Edwards, or who became wine consultants, avoided some initial prejudice and discrimination and were ultimately successful.

“Eileen has been a professional and personal inspiration to me for 32 years,” says Kimberly Charles, a former head of communications at Gallo and now president of her own marketing firm. “I have always been struck by her incredible work ethic balanced out by a total joie de vivre. She has always known what she wants and how to live.”

Open book management

About 10 years ago, Domaine Carneros leadership moved to an innovative management system called “open book” which Crane says is “Fabulous, absolutely fabulous.” Employees can have as much information as they want about the organization, financial and otherwise, barring only access to individual salaries. Crane says they have a monthly company meeting, called “The Huddle,” where announcements are made open discussion takes place on a range of topics, for example, “This is how we dealt with a particular safety issue. Here is something new we have introduced this month.”

These gatherings also offer the opportunity for all employees - from the tasting room to the cellars to those who work in the vineyards - to ask questions. Crane says some of the questions surprised her, yet, upon reflection, made sense. The visitor center staff wanted to know, “What do we make the most money on?” This open style has been useful in other ways too. When Crane, the comptroller and HR were trying to determine benefits, they decided to query the employees. Crane recalls, “The people in the visitors center asked for memberships in health clubs. You don’t know what people desire or need until you ask them!”

Best environmental practices

Crane has said that “to tend to the vine is to do the right thing.” Under her leadership, Domaine Carneros received a 2019 California Green Medal Business Award - one of only four wineries or vineyards recognized each year - for demonstrating “smart business through innovation, efficiencies, and cost savings and from sustainable practices.” Hers was one of the first wineries in California to adopt solar power, and the array atop the pinot noir facility was the largest on any winery in the world when it was installed in 2003.

One Crane initiative is a packaging reuse program that reclaims both inserts and cases for in-house purposes. Since the program was started in 2011, it has saved an average of $75,000 per year. Another improvement is a new micro-grid that allows the winery to continue production if either seasonal fires or protective power shut-offs force the statewide grid to go dark.

“Eileen has broken new ground with her approach to environmental and regenerative land use. I can think of no better legacy to leave, especially now that climate change is challenging us all,” notes her colleague and sparkling winemaking successor Zak Miller.

A time of transition

After her decades overseeing the vines, Crane faces an upcoming harvest season that will be her last. She is about to transition out of her role as chief executive and lead sparkling winemaker at Domaine Carneros, staying only through the Fall 2020 harvest and cuvée blending.

The board of directors has retained a wine business executive search firm, The Cypress Group, to assist in finding the new CEO. Crane originally gave the board a year’s notice. That date has been adjusted a bit further into 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several board members are in France, others are in Boston and New York, and nobody wants to travel; interviews are being conducted by teleconference.

Crane says that she can understand why a wine executive would be reluctant to make a big decision or “jump ship” in such uncertain times. She thinks it wouldn’t be ethical. But Crane is looking forward to retiring from the CEO position as soon as she reasonably can. “I’m a dyed-in-the-wool optimist and think the process may be over by the middle or the end of June. But I could be really wrong!”

Her retirement leaves Crane satisfied but not “finished” in any sense of the word. She still plans to do public relations for Domaine Carneros, and continue her civic involvement in Napa County, as well as participate on the boards of local nonprofits Collabria Care and Music in the Vineyards.

“I’m 71 years old. Some people want to work forever, but I want time to pursue the other things I enjoy and am passionate about. I’ve been working or studying since I was 16 with no more than a couple of weeks off, except the summer I spent in Europe when I was 20. I like the idea of having freedom-to get up without a rush in the morning, have a light breakfast, do some exercising, read a book, call my friends, maybe take a little jaunt someplace.”

Editor’s note: This article originally was published April 25, 2020.