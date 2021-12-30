North Bay Association of Realtors Charity receives a North Bay GIVES award

Name of CEO or Leader of the charitable efforts or your group: David Kerr

Their title: President

Company headquarters address: 475 Aviation Blvd. #220, Santa Rosa, CA. 95403

707-542-1579

https://connect.northbayrealtors.org/aboutus/charity

As an organization, there is clearly a determination to encourage employees and the company to support nonprofits and their causes. In what ways is this culture embedded in your organization?

We are unique in that our giving is through the efforts of volunteers and not employees. REALTORS are an integral part of the community.

They have a giving spirit and a long history of supporting local charities and causes. This starts at the national level and has become a vital part of our association.

We have encouraged our members to get involved through volunteerism, donations, and fundraising events. It was so important to our members to give back that we established a separate 501C3 organization six years ago. This spirit has brought our members together in very trying times.

How have you and/or your employees seen the benefits of this investment in the company? These can be specific examples or in general from feedback you have received.

From fire victims, to food banks to supporting our youth through education and training, we are humbled by the responses to our giving.

Many organizations reach out to us offering thanks and gratitude. This brings our members pride in knowing that they are part of the greater good. The benefit?

Sometimes, it’s hard to make a difference standing alone, but as a group, our members know that they have made a difference by feeding a child or a senior, providing funding for shelter, training and education for our youth or assistance with housing or transportation for those in need.

This is why we do it. We all want healthy communities and our members embrace this and support it through our giving.

In just the months from early 2020 to October of this year, charitable efforts organized by your group have raised more than $129,000. Please give readers some examples of the specific ways this money has gone to work in the community.

Some highlights of our giving:

Over $41,000 to local schools, reading, music & outdoor programs and scholarships

Over $31,600 to programs that support teens and children at risk

Over $15,000 to local food banks and food-related services

Over $13,000 to seniors, women at risk, children’s holiday programs, and human rights

Over $10,000 for technical training in construction for youth coming into the job market

Over $9,000 to disaster relief, homelessness and housing and living independently

Over $4,000 to Historic preservation, the arts

Secondly, what ways has the group sought to raise money to support its charitable work? Please be as specific as you can.

We raise money through fundraisers such as golf tournaments, at holiday gatherings and direct donations at one of our ten weekly marketing meetings.

During the 2020/21 shutdown, funds were raised primarily through member donations in our virtual weekly marketing meetings.

We had virtual holiday parties and funds collected for these events were given directly to our charity for distribution to others in need.

As each company or individual in your association operates independently, in what ways have you been successful in getting those people to jointly support fundraising efforts. What nets them all together in support of this cause?

Because we have membership in four North Bay counties, our association is organized demographically by chapters.

We have nine active chapters. The chapter members organize fundraisers for causes in their local county area.

But that does not stop our members from reaching beyond their borders or city limits when there is someone in need. We have reached out and supported other REALTOR associations in other states when there is a disaster as they have done for us.

The common denominator is community. We are all in one global community at the end of the day.