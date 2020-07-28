North Bay business briefs from Buck Institute, Sonoma County airport, Sonoma County Winegrowers and more

The University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology and Novato’s The Buck Institute for Research on Aging have received a five-year, $4.6 million National Institute on Aging award to jointly establish a Nathan Shock Center of Excellence in the Basic Biology of Aging.

The USC–Buck Nathan Shock Center will forge a deeper understanding of how and why aging processes cause disease in order to advance the translation of basic research on aging into effective preventions and therapies.

According to The Buck, activities of the center will include funding innovative pilot projects, providing access to leading-edge technologies and mentoring junior investigators from across the nation to become the next leaders in the field of research on aging.”

“Our combined team of scientists have a long and established track record of leadership and discovery across the spectrum of geroscience disciplines,” said principal investigator Eric Verdin, M.D., Buck president and CEO. “I am grateful for this award and confident that the combined expertise of the USC-Buck Nathan Shock Center will positively impact the field and transform the way we approach the study of chronic disease and aging processes to extend healthspan.”

The Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport terminal on June 14, 2007. (Press Democrat / Chad Surmick)

Expansion work is speeding ahead at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport. Crews are expected to complete construction in August of an enlarged passenger tent nearly doubling space in the gate area, making way for a large terminal overhaul that will greet visitors once the end of the coronavirus pandemic permits more air travel.

The $4 million project also includes new permanent bathrooms beyond the terminal at the airport and relocation of the security checkpoint. A second passenger screening lane will be added as well to meet what had been an increasing number of travelers through the regional air hub before the arrival of COVID-19 in March.

The current passenger tent area covers 4,200 square feet and provides seating for more than 160 people, and the expansion will boost that total to as many as 300 seats. However, the airport for now will hold off adding more seats to offer social distancing to prevent spread of the virus among those who have chosen to continue flying.

The terminal expansion is slated to come before the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 1. If approved, construction is expected to get underway in October and take 22 months to finish, and be ready for travelers in summer 2022

The Sanchietti family behind Sanchietti Farming Inc. in Santa Rosa. Mark Sanchietti was a North Bay Business Journal 2017 Forty Under 40 winner. (courtesy photo)

Sonoma County Winegrowers honored Sanchietti Farming with the 2020 Viticulture Award of Excellence during the organization’s annual gathering for members. The Sanchietti family was chosen this year for their 100-plus years of ”farming legacy, meticulous farming techniques, its support of SCW’s sustainability initiatives, and for being exceptional contributors to the Sonoma County community,” the organization stated.

Sanchietti Ranch has been in the family for over 100 years and currently is being farmed by its fourth generation. Today the Sanchietti family tends 60 acres of pinot noir grapes on their home ranch and farms about 400 acres across the Russian River Valley in Sonoma County.

Members of Santa Rosa Metro Chamber's Leadership Santa Rosa Class 36 in 2019. (courtesy photo)

The application period is open for Leadership Santa Rosa through the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

Applicants should review the information in the pre-application packet (PDF), which includes a preview of the application questions as well as details on selection criteria, program days calendar and scholarship applications.

For more information, visit the program’s page on the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber's website. If you have questions, please contact Natalia Chavez at NataliaC@SantaRosaMetroChamber.com.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are among the best in the nation for providing exceptional maternity care, according to Newsweek magazine’s “Best Maternity Hospitals 2020” report.

The following Kaiser Permanente hospitals received that designation: Antioch, Fresno, Modesto, Redwood City, Roseville, San Jose, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South Sacramento, Vacaville, Vallejo and Walnut Creek.

The national designation, awarded to only 231 hospitals in the United States, identifies leading maternity care programs that have met or exceeded rigorous quality and safety standards. Kaiser Permanente has a total of 22 hospitals in the nation that received the elite designation, representing nearly 10% of those named to the prestigious list — and nearly 50% of those listed in California.

As part of its 2020 Health Equity Series Touro University of California will present “Diversity in Health Care Education” a discussion with Eduardo Velasco, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc., on reducing health disparities by increasing diversity in the health care workforce It will take place July 31 as a webinar sponsored by the university.

Following that, on Aug. 7, the educational institution will host a webinar on “Stress and trauma impacts on health disparities” and include members of the TUC Commission on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion on the need for trauma informed systems

Napa Solano SANE/SART, a victim advocacy support group in Napa and Solano counties, has signed a long-term lease in Suite 260 of The Wiseman Company’s Corporate Plaza class A office building at 1261 Travis Blvd., Fairfield.

Napa Solano SANE/SART program serves sexual assault victims by providing a comprehensive medical treatment and confidential forensic evaluation by nurse experts through a coordinated community response.

Founded in 1979, Wiseman develops, leases and manages 13 class A office buildings in Napa and Solano counties.