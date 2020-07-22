North Bay business briefs from RH, Folio Fine Wine, Sattui, CAWG and Wine Unify

RH (NYSE: RH) announced the opening of RH Marin, The Gallery at the Village in Corte Madera with nearly 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space including a glass-encased Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar.

The double floating staircase will lead visitors to the Rooftop Restaurant. The company stated that the restaurant opens onto a landscaped park framing unobstructed views of Mount Tamalpais to the west and San Francisco Bay and its wetlands to the east. Situated just off the grand stair on level three is the climate-controlled Wine Bar. .

On level two, visitors will discover RH Modern – the largest curated and fully integrated assortment of modern furnishings, lighting, textiles and décor under one brand in the world – as well as the RH Interior Design Firm & Atelier.

RH Marin, The Gallery at the Village is located at 1750 Redwood Highway. The Gallery can be reached at 628.266.2040.

—

EPI, a private family-owned, French investment company and Folio Fine Wine Partners, a U.S. market wine seller, announced the signature of a family and investment partnership between EPI’s Wine & Champagne Division and Folio Fine Wine Partners.

Michael Mondavi will continue as chairman of the newly formed Folio Fine Wine Partners Board, and Damien Lafaurie, president of EPI’s Wine and Champagne Division, will join Folio’s Board of Directors. Paolo Battegazzore will continue as CEO of Folio Fine Wine Partners with his existing leadership team.

Folio Fine Wine Partners was founded in 2004 by Michael Mondavi and his wife, Isabel, with their children, Dina and Rob Jr.

—

Napa Valley vintner, Dario Sattui, owner of Castello di Amorosa and V. Sattui Winery, has donated $1 million dollars to the Napa County Board of Education to fund the expansion of Calistoga School District’s pre-school program. The winery’s announcement stated it is the largest donation ever made to a Napa Valley school by a Napa Valley vintner.

Over the years Sattui has donated several million dollars to local charitable organizations, contributing $1,600,000 to build the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club alone. In addition to his various donations he is underwriting programs which assist employees by subsidizing housing and paying employees to share rides or take the bus.

—

California’s congressional delegation wants wine grape growers to receive financial relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

Beginning May 26, CFAP intended to provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to agricultural producers who suffered losses due to COVID-19 related market and supply chain disruptions. Wine grapes were not among the 43 commodities listed under CFAP specialty crops.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has broadly undermined market prices for California winegrapes and we believe the U.S. Department of Agriculture should include winegrapes on the list of specialty crops eligible for direct payments in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program,” stated a July 6 letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, signed by 25 representatives and two senators.

The delegation’s letter follows a May 19 letter from California Association of Winegrape Growers and the California Farm Bureau Federation to Perdue, which also urged USDA to allow winegrape growers access to COVID-19 assistance. The letter cited several factors contributing to growers’ current and future economic losses.

—

Wine Unify, which its creators state will be a platform that champions diversity and inclusion for underrepresented minorities in the wine industry, has launched. The organization was co-founded by wine industry figures, DLynn Proctor, Martin R. Reyes MW, and Mary Margaret McCamic MW.

Wine Unify is made up of a team of industry leaders who serve as mentors, ambassadors, or advisory board members. According to the group, the current roster of leaders involved includes Gary Obligacion (Post Ranch Inn); Tonya Pitts (One Market); Alicia Towns Franken (Towns Franken Consulting); Anna-Christina Cabrales (Morrell Wine Bar); Priyanka French (Signorello Estate); Lucy Anderle (Mayacamas Vineyards); Julia Coney (Black Wine Professionals); Annette Alvarez-Peters (Costco AVP, retired); Andre Mack (Maison Noir Wines); Yashodhan ‘Billo’ Naravane MW (Rasa Vineyards); and Jessica Trujillo (JONATA & The Hilt).

Wine Unify plans to offer a variety of education-based awards for aspiring and existing minority wine professionals. Details and requirements to apply for these awards can be found on the website at www.wineunify.org