North Bay hotel occupancy mostly stable from prior week

The North Bay area’s hotel occupancy rates for the week of July 5-11 didn’t move the needle much from the previous week’s year-over-year report, according to figures released July 16 from data analytics firm STR.

Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Marin counties are among the 30-plus of the state’s 58 counties currently back on lockdown for indoor dining, museums, entertainment centers and bars that don’t serve food. Even so, the latest hotel numbers remained mostly stable.

Napa’s hotel occupancy rate for the week ending July 11 was 38.6%, down 46.5% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $352.63 a decline of 1.2%, and revenue per available room was $136.10, down 45.9%.

Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate for the week of July 5-11 was 53.9%, down 30.5% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $144.75, down 20%; and revenue per available room was $78.07, reflecting a 44.4% decline.

The hotel occupancy rate in Marin County for the week ending July 11 was 50.6%, down 37.4% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $130.86, a decline of 36%; and revenue per available room was $66.27, down 59.9%.

In Solano County, the hotel occupancy rate for the week of July 5-11 was 67.5%, down 13.4% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $89.28, down 17.4%, and revenue per available room was $60.29, down 28.4%.