North Bay professionals news from Constellation Brands, Redwood Credit Union, Odell Printing and more

Kate Voyten has been hired by Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) for its newly created role of senior vice president for brand management for the company’s wine and spirits portfolio, which includes Robert Mondavi, The Prisoner and other North Coast brands. She will join the company effective Aug. 3.

Voyten joins the company following her most recent role as vice president marketing at Hertz Global Holdings Inc., where she led the digital transformation, innovation and omnichannel strategy for the company’s loyalty programs. Previously, she served over 17 years at Procter & Gamble across brand management roles of ascending leadership, including Herbal Essences & Hair Food, SK-II, Gucci and Escada Fine Fragrances, and CoverGirl.

The company stated that she will be based in the company’s wine and spirits headquarters in San Francisco and will serve as a member of the wine and spirits leadership team reporting directly to Jim Sabia, Constellation’s chief marketing officer with accountability to Robert Hanson, president of the company’s wine and spirits division.

—

Lovica Lal

Lovica Lal has been hired by Redwood Credit Union as branch experience manager of its San Rafael branch. Prior to joining RCU, Lal held jobs as branch manager at Community First Credit Union in Novato, branch manager at Bank of America in San Francisco, and private client banker at JP Morgan Chase in Manhattan, New York.

Lal has Series 6 and 63 certifications from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and is a graduate of the Novato Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership 2020 class.

—

Charlotte Zelaya

Charlotte Zelaya has joined Odell Printing in Rohnert Park, as one of its sales consultants. Odell Printing is a premium commercial printer specializing in print projects for the local wine, finance and manufacturing industries.

—

Brad Sherwood

Brad Sherwood, community and government affairs manager for Sonoma Water, has been elected chairman of the board of the Friends of Lake Sonoma (FOLS) for 2020-2021.

Sherwood has been active with the FOLS organization since first joining the board in 2013. He has worked for Sonoma Water since 2006 and is active in the community on a personal level as well as a professional level. Sherwood is a trustee for the Mark West Union School District, a council member on the Mark West Citizens Advisory Council, vice president of the Larkfield Resilience Fund and a block captain for Rebuild Larkfield.

Sherwood holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and government from CSU-Sacramento and a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University.

Other officers elected include Rick Herbert, owner of Lake Sonoma Resort, who will serve a second term as vice chairman; Joe Brandt, co-owner of Brandt Insurance, who will continue as treasurer; and John Granatir, owner of Blue Waters Kayaking, who was elected secretary.

Friends of Lake Sonoma was organized as the Citizens for Community Improvement in 1974, with the mission to pursue the successful development of Warm Springs Dam. After construction of the dam and the formation of Lake Sonoma, CCI reorganized in 1991 as the Friends of Lake Sonoma to serve and support the interpretive and visitor service programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates Lake Sonoma.

—

Cynthia Barillas has been selected as the WSI Smart Marketing network top contributor for Q2. The digital marketing network has more than 2,100 franchises. The Santa Rosa-based firm stated top contributors are selected based on their dedication to helping others in the network become more successful

—

Lisa Steele

Sonoma County Executives Association board member Lisa Steele, a real estate agent with NextHome Wine Country Premier, has earned the seller representative specialist designation. The SRS distinction is recognized by the National Association of Realtors. Ms. Steele has also earned the National Association of Realtors’ Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) endorsement. She is a first-time-buyer specialist and credentialed real estate negotiation expert.

SCEA is a membership organization for Sonoma County business owners and top level managers.

—

The Sonoma County Executives Association has inducted its board of directors for fiscal year 2019/20. New and returning board members are President Bill Zuur (Fiduciary), Vice President Susan Daniel (Employee Relations Consultants), Deborah Crippen, DVM (Lakeside Pet Hospital), Brenda Phillips (Beehive Design Studio), Christine Cromwell (Cromwell Tax & Bookkeeping), Tammy Swanson (Sonomarin Tutoring & Test Prep), David Carter (Reverse Mortgage Funding), Bob Bryant (Bryant Plumbing), and Rose McCoy (Form & Content Graphic Design).

