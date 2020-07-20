North Bay professionals news from Nordby, Hall Family Wines, Emeritus Vineyards, Balletto Vineyards

Jason Brown has been named general manager of the Custom Projects division of The Nordby Companies in Sonoma County.

Brown has been with Nordby since 2016. In his new role, the company stated that Brown will apply his background in management to build Nordby’s new division.

Prior to joining Nordby Construction Company, Brown worked with the project management and estimating teams for one of the larger commercial general contractors in the North Bay, specializing in commercial, education and multifamily developments. He also worked in the supervision and management teams for a smaller, custom space improvement contractor, specializing in office and commercial space tenant improvements.

—

Alison Frichtl Hollister has been promoted to the position of senior winemaker for the HALL, WALT and BACA brands for HALL Family Wines with wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties. The announcement stated she will be working with Director of Winemaking Megan Gunderson.

Hollister joined HALL Family Wines in 2008. She has grown with the luxury brand during her tenure, serving in many roles, including enologist and assistant winemaker. In 2016, Alison was tapped to lead the new BACA brand, creating premium Zinfandels from some of the top vineyards and appellations throughout California

She has earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. After graduation, Hollister planted her roots in Napa Valley and accepted her first role in the wine industry at Etude Wines in 2006.

—

Jessica “Jessie” Johnson has been hired as direct-to-consumer director by Emeritus Vineyards in Sonoma County.

Johnson began her career in wine as a guest services supervisor at Francis Coppola Winery, where, the company stated, she later served as both wine club manager and tasting room manager. She has also held positions as the direct sales and hospitality manager for Dutton-Goldfield Winery, and most recently as the hospitality manager for Gary Farrell Winery.

She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies and an MBA from Humboldt State University.

Johnson will work closely with the Emeritus leadership team, which includes second-generation President Mari Jones, Winemaker David Lattin, Vineyard Manager Kirk Lokka, and recently appointed National Sales Manager Michael Burton.

Scott Stowe as National Sales Manager by Bouchaine Vineyards, among the oldest continuously operating wineries in the Carneros District.

The Napa-based winery stated that Stowe previously served as western regional director of Sales for Pacific Highway Wines as well as vice president of National Sales for Luna Vineyards national sales manager for Truett-Hurst, Inc.; director of National On- and Off-Premise Accounts for Mendocino Wine Company; director of National Accounts for St. Supery Vineyards and Winery; and New York/New Jersey regional sales manager for Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates.

—

Balletto Vineyards in Sonoma County hired and promoted several. Ernesto Mendoza is now cellar master. Having worked 15 years thus far between Sonoma Valley and Napa Valley, Mendoza’s prior experience includes roles at Sebastiani Winery and Prisoner Wine Company as cellar supervisor.

Also, Ali Davignon will return as full-time enologist. Having worked her first harvest in 2018 at the winery, Davignon expanded her cellar and lab knowledge in January 2019 working in the southern hemisphere’s Kilikanoon Wines in Clare Valley, South Australia. By June 2019, she returned to Balletto to intern for her second year.

Logan Delhotal joins as wine club assistant. A recent graduate of Sonoma State University, Logan majored in business administration with a concentration in finance.

Also, Vanessa Vallejo has been promoted to assistant tasting room manager. A first-generation graduate of Sonoma State University in 2015, Vallejo has been working nearly seven years now at Balletto Vineyards, the winery stated.