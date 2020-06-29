North Bay professionals news from Ron Rubin and Somnium wineries, Glassdoor, and more

Ed Morris has been appointed winemaker at Sonoma County-based Ron Rubin Winery.

“Morris’ appointment enables the winery’s longtime winemaker Joe Freeman to concentrate on production of the company’s Sonoma County wines,” the company’s announcement stated.

Morris interned with a local barrel-maker shortly after graduating high school. He was later named Rubin’s chief of production. He took classes in wine at Santa Rosa Junior College. More recently, in 2019, Morris earned his Wine Business Management Certificate from Sonoma State University.

—

Julien Fayard has joined Somnium in St. Helena as head winemaker.

Fayard began his winemaking career at the family’s winery in Provence. From there Fayard moved to Bordeaux where he worked at Lafite Rothschild and Smith Haut Laffite prior to relocating to Napa Valley in 2006, the company announcement stated. In Napa, Fayard served as Philippe Melka’s director of winemaking, before releasing his own wines.

Somnium is a purveyor of wines produced from the estate’s organic vineyard located on Howell Mountain in Napa Valley.

—

Bhawna Singh has been promoted to senior vice president of engineering and chief technology officer for Mill Valley-based Glassdoor.

Before joining Glassdoor in 2016, Singh was senior director of engineering at Ask.com, where she was a leader of the search intelligence organization that focused on search, machine learning, data science and platform services. Singh holds master’s degrees in software engineering from San Jose State University and in computer applications from Gujarat University, in addition to a bachelor’s degree in electronics from Gujarat University.

Ryan Aylward, previous chief technology officer at Glassdoor and one of the company’s earliest employees, will remain with Glassdoor and take the role of chief technology officer emeritus, a role more focused on strategic engineering initiatives, the company added.

—

Michael Burton has joined Emeritus Vineyards in Sonoma County as national sales manager.

Burton began his career at Chef Todd English’s Olives Restaurant in Boston and went on to become the beverage manager at Olives Las Vegas, before joining the team at Las Vegas-based distributor Breakthru Beverage Group. The winery stated that following his tenure at Breakthru, Burton spent a decade at Wilson Daniels, where he served as a divisional vice president representing an elite portfolio of clients, including Schramsberg, Silverado, Ponzi, Royal Tokaji, Salon, Biondi Santi, Dujac and Domaine de la Romanée-Cont. In recent years, he was general manger for Oregon’s Rose and Arrow Estate, and general manager and head of national sales for Walla Walla Vintners.

Burton holds an MBA from California State University, Fullerton and is a certified specialist of wine, and a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers.

He replaced Vice President of Sales Michael Lavenson, who retired.

—

Anna Yan has joined Sonoma County Tourism as public relations manager.

While at Katy Sweet & Associates PR, and later Moore Good PR, Anna worked with nonprofit organizations and luxury brands on tentpole fundraiser and event promotions in West Los Angeles, including The Geffen Playhouse, The Boys & Girls Club, the American Ballet Theatre, Tree People, and The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. In addition, Anna has also worked as a freelance graphic designer and marketing consultant for start-ups, wineries and private practice practitioners.

Yan graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in communication and mass media.

—

Angie Sanchez has been hired as the Corazón Healdsburg’s first-ever head of programs. The Sonoma native and recipient of the North Bay Business Journal’s 2019 Latinx Business Leadership Awards was most recently the community engagement manager at La Luz Center, where she worked for the last decade.

Sanchez grew up in the Sonoma Valley, the oldest of seven children of immigrant parents from Mexico.

Sanchez serves on the board of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County and the Hispanic Community Advisory Group for Sonoma Water, and she was identified as a North Bay Young Professionals 'Ones to Watch' for 2020.

Corazon Healdsburg is a 501c(3) nonprofit that works to “strengthen the Northern Sonoma County community by bridging the racial, cultural, and economic divides that exist among us today.”

—

The Wine Institute, the state’s main lobbying trade group for the wine industry, has a new board and has elected John Sutton, chief financial officer of The Wine Group based out of Livermore, as its chairman.

Other officers elected were Suzanne Groth of Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville, as first vice chairman; Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, as second vice chairman; Randall Lange of Lange Twins Family Vineyards and Winery in Acampo, as treasurer; and Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery in Modesto, as secretary. Bobby Koch will remain as president and CEO.

—

Sergio Fuster has been appointed CEO of Spain-based Raventós Codorníu, owner of Artesa winery in Napa Valley. Fuster was global chief marketing officer.

The company stated that Fuster has not only worked at The Kellogg Company, but also in companies such as Procter & Gamble, United Biscuits and Danone. At the latter, he was president of the company’s dairy division in the U.S.

As planned, previous CEO Ramón Raventós will continue as director of business development and shareholder in the company, since he has successfully completed the first stage of the strategic plan during his term as CEO.