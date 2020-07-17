North Bay unemployment rate improves in June, adding thousands of jobs

Jobs began coming back last month, but can the trend continue?

California’s unemployment rate improved to 14.9% in June from 16.3% in May, according to data released today by the state Employment Development Department.

California has now regained nearly 27% of the jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The industry sectors most affected by the shutdown showed the biggest rebound in June, according to the EDD.

Leisure and hospitality jobs had the largest job gains statewide — at nearly 300,000 jobs — as bars and dine-in restaurants reopened. That trend held true across four counties in the North Bay, with Napa, Marin, Sonoma and Solano each bringing back thousands of jobs in the sector.

For the second month in a row, unemployment rates across the North Bay’s six-county region beat the state’s overall 14.9% rate. Marin County's unemployment rate last month was 10%. Sonoma County followed at 11.5%; and Mendocino County reported an unemployment rate of 12.3%. Napa County’s unemployment rate in June was 12.5%, while Solano County reported an unemployment rate of 13.7%. Lake County's figure was 14.2%.

MARIN COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 10% in June, down from a revised 10.5% in May. Last year in June, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality, which added 3,600 jobs. Fewer jobs were available in government.

NAPA COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 12.5% in June, down from a revised 14.5% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2019 was 2.8%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; government; and leisure and hospitality, which added 2,500 jobs. There were no industries with fewer jobs.

SONOMA COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 11.5% in June, down from a revised 13% in May. Last year in June, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.8%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality, which added 4,600 jobs. Fewer jobs were available in government, and mining, logging and construction.

SOLANO COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 13.7% in June, down from a revised 14.4% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2019 was 3.9%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality, which added 2,300 jobs. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; educational and health services; and government.

MENDOCINO COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 12.3%, down from 13.2% in May.

The county added jobs in all sectors.

LAKE COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Lake County in June was 14.2%, down from 15.4% in May.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; professional and business services; state and local government; transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in federal government, and educational and health services.