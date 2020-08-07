Community Philanthropy Awards: Touro University California

Reaching out to serve Vallejo community is a driver behind the work of students at Touro University California

Touro University California’s faculty provides expert service at the Solano County Clinics. At the student-run Free Clinic in South Vallejo, students apply their knowledge and passion increasing access to care for the under insured. TUC provides training of CDC National Diabetes Prevention coaches, and over 2,000 diabetes screenings have been provided throughout Solano County since 2017.

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others, i.e. days for volunteering, ways to contribute money to causes?

By bringing together our future health care providers, educators, and practitioners of public health, TUC is built on community service and engagement. Whether through a student group’s canned food drive or beginning a new dialogue through a community partnership,TUC strives to help others through its mission: To serve. To lead. To teach.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight?

TUC partnered with Drug Safe Solano to serve on the front lines of the opioid epidemic by training providers to deliver medication assisted therapy and training community members to deliver life-saving Narcan.

TUC provides training of CDC National Diabetes Prevention coaches, and in 2019, just under 2,500 throughout Solano County visited the Mobile Diabetes Education Center (MOBEC) for free information or a health screening.

A U.S. Prep grant is helping the Graduate School of Education to bring teacher preparation on-site at the Vallejo City Unified School District, giving boots on the ground to meet teacher needs directly with culturally responsible learning strategies.

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated your personal life or in the company’s culture?

he university was founded under Jewish auspices upon the universal values of commitment to social justice, intellectual pursuit, and service to humanity. The programs at TUC bring together people who are dedicated to increasing the quality of care for the patients and populations who need it most.

What inspires you, your employees or both about the North Bay spirit of helping others?

The North Bay is home to a richly diverse culture with hardworking and honest people who share a strong sense of community. Vallejo in many ways has been an ideal setting for a university in the health sciences and education. The area has provided ample opportunities for community partnerships, such as with the Vallejo City Unified School District or NapaLearns.

Students have been able to take the initiative into community outreach by founding the Student-Run Free Clinic in South Vallejo in 2010 or regularly providing free health screenings at the Vallejo Farmer's Market of the Napa-Vallejo Flea market. At our various community events such as free lectures or film screenings or our annual Veterans Day event, community attendees are always engaged and welcoming of the opportunity to meet with our students and experts.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

Personally, my side of things is to cover the great work that the TUC community is up to and to bring it to life in media. What that translates to for me is a much keener sense of the myriad of ways that people can get out and make a difference for both individuals and communities.

The people at TUC have shown that it just takes effort to connect with your community, and doing that both presents an opportunity to use your skills and lets you get to know their real needs. And the more it happens, the better you get at it. It just takes effort and a kind of mindfulness that you can bring with you into any situation.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

