Recruiting, retaining employees during, after the coronavirus

“Business as usual” fell by the wayside months ago.

With guidelines and public health mandates in constant flux, fluidity and adaptability have become hallmarks of today’s work environment.

Business owners are anxious to open their doors, provide a livelihood for their employees and get back to offering quality products and services to the community. However, it’s nearly impossible to predict when and how companies will be up and running at full capacity. For many, previously effective recruiting and retention strategies may no longer work. Staying flexible and pivoting when necessary are vital to evolving successfully in our current and post-COVID-19 world.

Assess and plan

With so many external unknowns, now is an ideal time to dive deep and take stock of your internal business needs so that future recruiting and retention efforts align with adjustments that may have been necessary over the last few months.

How have your business model, clientele, product and service offerings changed? Do these developments still reflect your mission and vision? Should you revisit that mission and vision?

This is also a great time to assess learnings and recognize unforeseen benefits and opportunities that may have presented themselves during shelter-in-place.

Does a continued work-from-home arrangement make sense for your business?

If your business switched to remote working, for instance, how did that transition impact productivity, overhead costs and morale? Many employers are discovering that not only can some teams work successfully from home, but the positives of doing so may outweigh the negatives.

Does a continued work-from-home arrangement make sense for your business? Is a hybrid appropriate, such as remote work coupled with regular, in-person team meetings? How might that affect your workspace? How would you integrate and onboard new employees?

Contingency planning is a valuable and proactive step during times of uncertainty. Plans A, B and C should detail a range of scenarios that run the gamut from best case (fully operational and meeting or beating previous revenue goals) to critical (working at minimum capacity).

As your business ramps up, consider hiring in phases while continually analyzing and assessing demand and capacity as well as anticipating possible reopening rollbacks or tightening of shelter-in-place orders. If you have in-house HR, look into providing affiliations and memberships to organizations such as the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) or HRCalifornia (through CalChamber) to stay current on rapidly changing orders, safety protocols and laws affecting the workplace. If you don’t have HR on staff, think about reaching out to an HR professional for guidance.

Hire, promote, grow

Now that you have a handle on how your business has adapted and could continue to evolve, use that knowledge to inform your hiring approach moving forward.

Did you uncover a need for different skill sets or experience? Are you worried that financial ramifications and decisions, such as a reduction in employee benefits, might affect your ability to hire top talent? Did the shutdown reveal hidden capabilities and potential in existing staff that you could nurture and grow? Do you have the tools to build stronger leadership within your team?

While it is tempting to focus on the bottom line after months of reduced revenue … the long-term effects are likely to include lowered morale, irreparably damaged loyalty and costly turnover.

During the last recession, highly qualified job candidates, through no fault of their own, found themselves vying for limited positions.

Unfortunately, some struggling companies saw the opportunity as an excuse to drastically underpay new hires. Please don’t do this.

While it is tempting to focus on the bottom line after months of reduced revenue (or perhaps even running in the red) and might feel like a cost-saving win, the long-term effects are likely to include lowered morale, irreparably damaged loyalty and costly turnover. Instead, engage in transparent conversation and encourage mutual buy-in with creative compensation ideas and phased salary increases as your business gets back on solid, sustainable ground.

Cultivate culture and care

People often think of a company’s culture as being self-contained and defined by the people, relationships, history, connections and motivators within the company. However, no business exists in a bubble, and it’s important to acknowledge that everyone — at the company, locally, nationally and even globally — is collectively experiencing the unusual and far-reaching effects of a worldwide pandemic.

As you begin to welcome employees back or hire new team members, be respectful, thoughtful and caring in your approach. Keep an eye out for new behaviors that might arise from a variety of stressors such as shelter-in-place fatigue; safety and stability concerns; family demands; re-triggering of fire trauma; and more.

Allow your culture to shift naturally in healthful, supportive ways. If you sponsor a health plan, explore related resources available to your employees. Engage with local organizations such as Sonoma County Resilience Collaborative for further tools and resources.

These are extraordinary times. When you respond to the inevitable changes and continued uncertainties with openness and flexibility, you not only safeguard your business, but you empower your company and your employees to serve as sources of resilience and strength for your community.