Research: Food and non-alcoholic beverage processors in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on local producers of foods such as tortillas, butters and breads, and beverages such as milk.

The list of food and non-alcoholic beverage processors, ranked by North Bay employees. Other information provided includes number of employees companywide; year established; if certified organic; satellite operations/location; products processed in the North bay; labels processed; distributor, distribution range; name of top local executive/marketing director.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.