Subscribe

Research: Food and non-alcoholic beverage processors in San Francisco North Bay

MICHELLE FOX
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 21, 2022, 5:57PM
Updated 51 minutes ago

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on local producers of foods such as tortillas, butters and breads, and beverages such as milk.

The list of food and non-alcoholic beverage processors, ranked by North Bay employees. Other information provided includes number of employees companywide; year established; if certified organic; satellite operations/location; products processed in the North bay; labels processed; distributor, distribution range; name of top local executive/marketing director.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette