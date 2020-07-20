Subscribe

San Francisco North Bay business leads from commercial real estate deals: July 20 report

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 20, 2020, 9:58AM
Brokerage abbreviations: BHHSDP = Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate transactions in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

7,226sf at 1281 Andersen Drive, #K, San Rafael; industrial; CaliRides LLC dba Boosted USA; na; Kretschmer Associates LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; April 17

5,336sf at 1260 S. Eliseo Drive, #201, Greenbrae; office; Marin Community Clinics; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jazo Group LLC; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 11

4,592sf at 65 Mitchell Blvd., #101, San Rafael; office, extension; Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership of Marin; na; Semik Oungoulian; Theo Banks & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 29

2,715sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #220, San Rafael; office; All California Mortgage; na; 1101 Fifth Ave. LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 10

2,050sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #215, San Rafael; office; ACM Investor Services; Matt Storms of K&C; 1101 Fifth Ave LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 10

1,204sf at 1401 Los Gamos Road, #120, San Rafael; office; 10,000 Degrees; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Denise Filakosky; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; April 29

1,132sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #10, San Rafael; office; The Pain Relief Center of Marin; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 13, 2019

1,128sf at 228 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Bon Tempe One LLC; na; Bon Air LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 18, 2019

875sf at 12 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #H, Larkspur; office; Robert J. Feibusch; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Richard Atwood; na; March 2

722sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #106, San Rafael; office; John Jolley, MD; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 18, 2019

638sf at 90 Throckmorton Ave., #28, Mill Valley; office; RIABiz Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 4

593sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #328, Larkspur; office; Longview Financial; Matt Storms of K&C; Savoy Corp.; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 1, 2019

Sonoma County

23,111sf at 256 Sutton Place, #104, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bottleprint Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Industry West Commerce Center; na; May 1

22,949sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #140A & 170, Santa Rosa; industrial; 3G Green Garden Group LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; CPSA-Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 15

22,860sf at 1234 Apollo Way, Santa Rosa; industrial; West Coast Fire & Water; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jerry & Barbara Smyth; Mike Flitner & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 10

20,261sf at 5715 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol; industrial land; ARB Underground / Source Power Services; na; Kathryn Smith; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 8, 2019

13,182sf at 90 E St., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Spaulding, McCullough, Tansil, LLP; na; 90 E Street LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 15

12,101sf at 133 Copeland St., #C-1, Petaluma; industrial; Rogue Research Inc.; na; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 1

9,895sf at 133 Copeland St., #C-2, Petaluma; industrial; Rogue Research Inc.; na; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 1

9,750sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg A, Santa Rosa; industrial; West Coast Solar Energy; Kevin Doran of K&C; Theresa Farina Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; April 16

9,014sf at 133 Copeland St., #D, Petaluma; industrial; Rogue Research Inc.; na; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 1

8,767sf at 1221 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Concentra Health Services Inc.; na; Edward & Arlene Rosen 1995 Intervivos Trust; James Nobles of K&C; May 6

6,221sf at 600 Bicentennial Way, #200, Santa Rosa; office; HERBL Inc.; na; BH Properties; Danny Jones of K&C; April 21

5,586sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Crossing the Jordan Foundation Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Theresa Farina Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; June 10

5,047sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #200, Petaluma; office, renewal; Sutter Insurance Co. Inc.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Feb. 26

4,780sf at 133 Copeland St., #B, Petaluma; industrial; Hoocha Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; na; April 1

4,003sf at 1383 N. McDowell Blvd., #250, Petaluma; office, renewal; Stantec Consulting Services Inc.; Mike Thomason of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; May 6

3,500sf at 1008 Clegg Court, Petaluma; industrial; Horizon Oxygen Supply; Stephen Skinner & Brian Keegan of K&C; Bruce Moore Trust; Stephen Skinner & Devon Kelley &; Feb. 19

3,107sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #160, Santa Rosa; office; LH Harris CPA; Joel Jaman of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; May 6

3,067sf at 1360 N. McDowell Blvd., #D, Petaluma; Industrial, sublease; Spirit Telecom; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Matts Wholesale Inc.; Brian Keegan & Demi Basiliades of K&C; March 4

2,799sf at 6085 State Farm Drive, #130, Rohnert Park; office; 15000 Inc.; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; 6085 Acquisition Associates LLC; na; Feb. 7

2,614sf at 1000 Clegg Court, #A, Petaluma; retail; Aprils Pantry; Demi Basiliades & Russ Mayer of K&C; Mughannum Trust; Demi Basiliades & Russ Mayer of K&C; March 1

2,525sf at 141 Stony Circle, #150, Santa Rosa; office; Pacific Home Care; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; North Bay Realty Holdings LLC; Danny Jones of K&C; Feb. 13

2,347sf at 417 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; retail; Café Mimosa; Marshall Kelly of K&C; MGP VIII Properties LLC; Marshall Kelly of K&C; April 16

2,260sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #13, Rohnert Park; industrial; Independent Movers; Peter Briceno of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; March 19

2,260sf at 3663 N. Laughlin Road, #201, Santa Rosa; office, expansion & extension; Advantage Engineers LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; CPSA-Airport Industrial Park LLC; na; April 10

2,189sf at 201 Western Ave., Petaluma; retail; Umpqua Bank; Brian Keegan of K&C; Premo Trust; na; Feb. 13

2,132sf at 100 Professional Center Drive, #101, Rohnert Park; industrial; Erwin Brown; James Manley of K&C; Baum Miller LLC; na; Dec. 15, 2019

1,920sf at 3620 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; The Original Resinator; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; April 14

1,709sf at 1425 N. McDowell Blvd., #211, Petaluma; office; Bibbero Systems; Mike Thomason of K&C; PFI Inc.; na; Feb. 6

1,448sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #21, Windsor; office; Glenn Sugden; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 10

1,425sf at 3471 Regional Parkway, #D, Santa Rosa; office; MedEvals of California LP; Sara Wann of K&C; Regional Partners, GP; na; March 5

1,250sf at 1400 Fourth St., #100, Santa Rosa; retail; Tamara Donohue dba Bella Photo & Design; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; April 1

1,250sf at 85 Brookwood Ave., #14, Santa Rosa; office; Virtual Jeannie Bookkeeping Services Inc.; na; Sam Dakin Trust; Brian Keegan & Joel Jaman of K&C; May 14

1,164sf at 239 Windsor River Road, Windsor; office; RomaKidz Inc.; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; 235 Windsor River Road LLC dba Quad Partners LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 13

1,145sf at 245 Kentucky St., #E, Petaluma; office; CS Fund; Demi Basiliades & Sara Wann of K&C; Veva Edelson; Demi Basiliades & Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 11

1,015sf at 1360 19th Hole Drive, #207r, Windsor; office; Armorous Inc.; na; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 1

925sf at 399 Business Park Court, #501, Windsor; industrial; SunRhize Foods Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 15

900sf at 1421 Guerneville Road, #214, Santa Rosa; office; Sullivan Group; Peter Briceno & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Lennell Property Investments; Peter Briceno & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 5, 2019

607sf at 141 Stony Circle, #223, Santa Rosa; office; R. Cassidy Seminars; Danny Jones of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; March 11

480sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-3, Santa Rosa; office; Fernando Cancela; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; July 3

399sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #244, Santa Rosa; office; Missing Elements; Brian Keegan of K&C; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Shawn Johnson, Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; March 9

294sf at 825 College Ave., #11, Santa Rosa; office; Dian Barkan; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 13

120sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #D-4, Santa Rosa; office; Agape Clinic; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co.; Doug Braik of K&C; Nov. 22, 2019

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

13,798sf at 45 San Clemente Drive, Corte Madera; office; 4Bach LP & HB Bona LLC; na; Sunhill Enterprises LP; na; May 19; $5,433,000

9,243sf at 167 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley; retail (real estate owned); First Republic Bank; na; Mill Valley Properties LLC; na; April 15; $2,922,000

Napa County

31,512sf at 505 Alexis Court, Napa; industrial; C & C Real Estate Partners LLC; na; Alexis Court I LLC; na; June 15; $5,476,000

Solano County

39,000sf at 1990 Grande Circle, Fairfield; multifamily (40 units); Elevation Investment Group; Steven Level of BHHSDP; Todd Hovde; Steven Level of BHHSDP; April 28; $7,500,000

Sonoma County

89,168sf at 300 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa; multifamily (Arbol Residences of Santa Rosa assisted living and memory care); HCP MA3 California LP (Healthpeak Properties fka HCP); na; LCS Santa Rosa LLC (Life Care Services); na; May 7; $16,000,000

44,867sf at 919 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa; residential land (1.03 acres); Hai Living Investments LLC; na; Bruce Carruthers; Tom Laugero of K&C; June 19; $950,000

31,636sf at 133 Copeland St., Petaluma; Industrial; 133 Copeland LLC; na; Weiner Trust; na; Feb. 18; $6,547,000

28,968sf at 1053 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; multifamily (34 units); Woodard Revocable Trust; Greg Cohen of Capital Realty Group; Robert & Mary Butler Trust, et. al.; Pat Ripple of BHHSDP; March 18; $8,445,000

21,728sf at 7359 Boris Court, Rohnert Park; multifamily (28 units); Geneva Michaelcheck; Robert Hernandez of Private Capital Ventures Inc.; 7359 Boris Court Apartments LLC; Steven Level of BHHSDP & Reed McClintock of Reed McClintock & Associates; Jan. 31; $7,150,000

21,663sf at 930 S. A St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Dagovitz Trust; na; Phil Caccamo; James Nobles of K&C; July 7; na

16,553sf at 890 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; residential land (0.38 acres); Matthew Ridgway; Steve Gordon of K&C; VSB Corp.; na; June 19; $745,000

16,000sf at 55 College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; West 55 College LLC (Russell Key); Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; 55 College Investors LLC; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; March 30; $3,150,000

8,062sf at 206 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg; retail; Kenneth Wilson & Diane Nolan (Rockpile Vineayrds, Wilson Artisan Wineries); na; Olive Leaf LLC; na; April 30; $3,800,000

7,376sf at 601 Lakeville Circle & 901 Lakeville St., Petaluma; industrial/retail; Anna Svedise; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Victor W. Nagel Trust; na; March 13; $1,500,000

5,500sf at 506 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Mark Santino; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation; Brian Keegan & Joel Jaman & Kevin Doran of K&C; June 15; $1,700,000

4,924sf at 170 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati; office; Hans Mogensen & Truc Do; na; Animal Legal Defense Fund; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 6; $889,000

4,400sf at 8465 Old Redwood Highway, #700, 710 & 720, Windsor; retail (Windsor Palms Plaza units); Beau Investment Properties LLC; Brian Keegan & Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Mark Santino; Brian Keegan, Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; April 8; $1,300,000

1,576sf at 450 First St. E., Sonoma; office; KS Mattson Partners LP; na; Kamala Abbott; na; April 22; $1,550,000

1,450sf at 1820 Empire Industrial Court, #21, Santa Rosa; industrial; Scott and Terah McIntosh; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Elgin Trust; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; March 20; na

