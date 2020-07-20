San Francisco North Bay business leads from commercial real estate deals: July 20 report

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate transactions in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

7,226sf at 1281 Andersen Drive, #K, San Rafael; industrial; CaliRides LLC dba Boosted USA; na; Kretschmer Associates LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; April 17

5,336sf at 1260 S. Eliseo Drive, #201, Greenbrae; office; Marin Community Clinics; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jazo Group LLC; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 11

4,592sf at 65 Mitchell Blvd., #101, San Rafael; office, extension; Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership of Marin; na; Semik Oungoulian; Theo Banks & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 29

2,715sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #220, San Rafael; office; All California Mortgage; na; 1101 Fifth Ave. LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 10

2,050sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #215, San Rafael; office; ACM Investor Services; Matt Storms of K&C; 1101 Fifth Ave LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 10

1,204sf at 1401 Los Gamos Road, #120, San Rafael; office; 10,000 Degrees; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Denise Filakosky; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; April 29

1,132sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #10, San Rafael; office; The Pain Relief Center of Marin; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 13, 2019

1,128sf at 228 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Bon Tempe One LLC; na; Bon Air LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 18, 2019

875sf at 12 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #H, Larkspur; office; Robert J. Feibusch; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Richard Atwood; na; March 2

722sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #106, San Rafael; office; John Jolley, MD; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 18, 2019

638sf at 90 Throckmorton Ave., #28, Mill Valley; office; RIABiz Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 4

593sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #328, Larkspur; office; Longview Financial; Matt Storms of K&C; Savoy Corp.; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 1, 2019

Sonoma County

23,111sf at 256 Sutton Place, #104, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bottleprint Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Industry West Commerce Center; na; May 1

22,949sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #140A & 170, Santa Rosa; industrial; 3G Green Garden Group LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; CPSA-Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 15

22,860sf at 1234 Apollo Way, Santa Rosa; industrial; West Coast Fire & Water; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jerry & Barbara Smyth; Mike Flitner & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 10

20,261sf at 5715 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol; industrial land; ARB Underground / Source Power Services; na; Kathryn Smith; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 8, 2019

13,182sf at 90 E St., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Spaulding, McCullough, Tansil, LLP; na; 90 E Street LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 15

12,101sf at 133 Copeland St., #C-1, Petaluma; industrial; Rogue Research Inc.; na; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 1

9,895sf at 133 Copeland St., #C-2, Petaluma; industrial; Rogue Research Inc.; na; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 1

9,750sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg A, Santa Rosa; industrial; West Coast Solar Energy; Kevin Doran of K&C; Theresa Farina Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; April 16

9,014sf at 133 Copeland St., #D, Petaluma; industrial; Rogue Research Inc.; na; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 1

8,767sf at 1221 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Concentra Health Services Inc.; na; Edward & Arlene Rosen 1995 Intervivos Trust; James Nobles of K&C; May 6

6,221sf at 600 Bicentennial Way, #200, Santa Rosa; office; HERBL Inc.; na; BH Properties; Danny Jones of K&C; April 21

5,586sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Crossing the Jordan Foundation Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Theresa Farina Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; June 10

5,047sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #200, Petaluma; office, renewal; Sutter Insurance Co. Inc.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Feb. 26

4,780sf at 133 Copeland St., #B, Petaluma; industrial; Hoocha Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; na; April 1

4,003sf at 1383 N. McDowell Blvd., #250, Petaluma; office, renewal; Stantec Consulting Services Inc.; Mike Thomason of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; May 6

3,500sf at 1008 Clegg Court, Petaluma; industrial; Horizon Oxygen Supply; Stephen Skinner & Brian Keegan of K&C; Bruce Moore Trust; Stephen Skinner & Devon Kelley &; Feb. 19