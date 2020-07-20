Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital workers launch 5-day strike

After a year without a contract and negotiations at an impasse, approximately 740 unionized workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital today began a five-day strike, according to separate announcements from St. Joseph Health and the National Union of Healthcare Workers.

Nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and medical technicians are among the NUHW employees striking. The impending strike was announced July 10, following a one-day picket on June 3.

Tyler Hedden, chief executive at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, said the hospital’s doors remain open and is fully staffed and ready for any emergency needs. The outpatient imaging department, however, will be closed during the strike, he said.

“We have contracted with an agency to provide highly qualified and experienced replacement caregivers to ensure uninterrupted patient care, which is standard industry practice during a strike,” Hedden said. “The agency through which these replacement caregivers were hired required a five-day minimum contractual commitment to secure their services.” The caregivers began working at the hospital this morning.

According to NUHW, Santa Rosa Memorial isn’t providing sufficient PPE or maintaining safe staffing levels; wants to cut paid time off and more than double the cost of annual premiums for its most popular family plan, from $1,887 to $4,609.

“We are confronting a pandemic without the staffing levels and PPE we need to keep ourselves and our patients safe,” said Melissa Bosanco, a nursing assistant. “Santa Rosa Memorial should use its profits to help us get through the pandemic safely instead of trying to take away our sick leave and affordable health care.”

Hedden said the union has made clear in communications to Santa Rosa Memorial’s caregivers that this is not a strike about PPE or workplace safety. The strike, he said, is about an ordinary dispute over the terms of the labor contract.

“It is unfortunate and unfounded that the union is using COVID-19 as a platform for its negotiating tactics,” Hedden said. “We never deny a caregiver PPE. Any claim to the contrary is simply not true.”

The hospital’s contract offer includes guaranteed minimum wage increases of 12% over four years, plus step increases based on seniority, according to Hedden. The proposal also includes two new Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) low-cost health plan options and the ability to earn up to $1,400 annually in tax-exempt health savings and reimbursement accounts, he said.

“The proposal we offered featured significant wage increases and a generous package of benefits, including the same paid time off (PTO), retirement and benefit options that NUHW-represented caregivers at other hospitals in Northern California have accepted in their contract,” Hedden said. “We made this offer even in an extremely challenging environment for hospitals across the country.”

According to the union, “despite huge profits, hospital executives are demanding that workers accept sharp cuts to accrued sick leave and health care benefits amid the worsening pandemic.”

“We all want the same thing — the competitive pay and benefits package that will allow us to retain and attract the best talent to serve Sonoma County,” Hedden said. “It is our desire to reach an agreement with NUHW on the few remaining articles so our employees may receive the significant and immediate wage increases our current offer would provide.”