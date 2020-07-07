’Serious misconduct’ found at Ken Casey’s Marin County real estate firms

An accountant hired to help decipher the business dealings of two Marin County real estate firms operated by the late Ken Casey told investors in a letter that “serious misconduct” occurred for nearly three decades.

“Shortly after Mr. Casey’s death, it came to light that interest payments could not be funded without new investment, but accepting new investments would have been a continuation of the misconduct,” accountant Michael Hogan stated in a June 28 letter.

Ragghianti Freitas attorney Eric Sternberger, who was brought on board to review business records associated with Professional Investors Security Fund Inc. and Professional Financial Investors Inc., had concurred with Hogan’s assessment.

Hogan, who had been hired by Sternberger’s San Rafael law firm to review the financial records to Casey’s firms also pointed out how the companies “put a halt to the misconduct, which has resulted in the suspension of new investment and interest payments,” along with the request for a U.S. Security Exchange Commission investigation. There are no results and comments released by that agency thus far.

Moreover, every PFI corporate officer has resigned in order for the law firm to restructure the financial practices and operations of Casey’s companies. Casey died of a heart attack on May 6, according to the Marin County Coroner.

The law firm has worked to address questions from more than 1,500 investors of the two companies who were alerted that payments to note holders were suspended. Account withdrawals were also banned, the June 4 notification pointed out.

In the meantime, the San Ramon-based Armanino LLP accountant and the attorney are working on a plan to provide an oversight of the financials, coordination with the SEC, preservation of the properties and a strategy to return investments.

The investigation could take three months to complete.

The law firm was retained to represent the Novato-based companies, and in doing so, discovered irregularities that spurred further scrutiny.

The PFI website was taken down.