Top wine business analyst Jon Moramarco to speak at July 29 industry conference

How the wine industry is working through grape-price fluctuation, economic turbulence and COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of North Bay Business Journal’s 20th annual Wine Industry Conference, a July 29 virtual event being held free to the public.

Jon Moramarco will provide insight into the wine industry and its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown, as well the latest on pricing and changing consumer trends. He is managing partner of BW166 LLC as well as editor and partner in Gomberg, Fredikson & Associates.

The event will also include a panel discussion the latest trends in the industry

Register for the free public event at nbbj.news/wine20. The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

