Top wine business analyst Jon Moramarco to speak at July 29 industry conference

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 13, 2020, 8:49AM
How the wine industry is working through grape-price fluctuation, economic turbulence and COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of North Bay Business Journal’s 20th annual Wine Industry Conference, a July 29 virtual event being held free to the public.

Jon Moramarco will provide insight into the wine industry and its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown, as well the latest on pricing and changing consumer trends. He is managing partner of BW166 LLC as well as editor and partner in Gomberg, Fredikson & Associates.

The event will also include a panel discussion the latest trends in the industry

Register for the free public event at nbbj.news/wine20. The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event is underwritten by Farella Braun+Martel LLP, Wells Fargo and Zepponi & Company.

Major sponsors are American Ag Credit, BPM, Bank of Marin, Carle Mackie Power & Ross LLP, Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, Exchange Bank, G3, Ghilotti Construction Company, Norby Construction, Pisenti & Brinker, Rabo AgriFinance, Spirited Magazine, Western Health Advantage, the Wine Industry Network and Wright Contracting.

Corporate sponsors are DH Wine Compliance, Interwest Insurance and Mechanics Bank.

