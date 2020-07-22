Subscribe

Wine Country hotel occupancy in June slightly better from coronavirus pandemic low

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 21, 2020, 5:30PM
North Bay hotel data

For June, compared with a year before

NAPA COUNTY

Occupancy: 32.4%, down 59.5%

Average daily rate: $297.26, down 17.3%

Revenue: $14 million, down 67.3%

Revenue year to date: $75 million, down 62.5%

Survey size: 4,905

SONOMA COUNTY

Occupancy: 48.9%, down 40.4%

Average daily rate: $115.54, down 41.7%

Revenue: $10 million, down 68%

Revenue year to date: $72 million, down 51.6%

Survey size: 6,085

MARIN COUNTY

Occupancy: 38%, down 54.5%

Average daily rate: $125.59, down 41.9%

Revenue: $3.5 million, down 74.1%

Revenue year to date: $29 million, down 55.1%

Survey size: 2,417

SOLANO COUNTY

Occupancy: 59.6%, down 26.2%

Average daily rate: $86.51, down 24.9%

Revenue: $6.5 million, down 44.4%

Revenue year to date: $37 million, down 31%

Survey size: 4,170

Source: STR Inc.

See past reports on local lodging: nbbj.news/hoteldata

Napa County hotel occupancy in June doubled from May, and revenue skyrocketed from $2 million in May to $14 million in June, according to data released Tuesday.

But overall, hotel occupancy rates for the month of June continued to reflect the economic pain the pandemic is taking on the North Bay’s four counties that bring in the most tourism dollars — Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano, according to data analytics firm STR.

The hotel occupancy rate in Napa County last month was 32.4%, down 59.5% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $297.26, down 17.3%, while revenue was $14 million, down 67.3%, from June 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 48.9%, down 40.4% from June 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $115.54, down 41.7%, while revenue was $10 million, down 68%.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in June was 38%, a 54.5% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $125.59, down 41.9%; and revenue was $3.5 million, down 74.1%.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 59.6%, down 26.2%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $86.51, down 24.9% from June 2019. Revenue was $6.5 million, down 44.4%.

