Wine Country hotel occupancy in June slightly better from coronavirus pandemic low

Napa County hotel occupancy in June doubled from May, and revenue skyrocketed from $2 million in May to $14 million in June, according to data released Tuesday.

But overall, hotel occupancy rates for the month of June continued to reflect the economic pain the pandemic is taking on the North Bay’s four counties that bring in the most tourism dollars — Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano, according to data analytics firm STR.

The hotel occupancy rate in Napa County last month was 32.4%, down 59.5% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $297.26, down 17.3%, while revenue was $14 million, down 67.3%, from June 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 48.9%, down 40.4% from June 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $115.54, down 41.7%, while revenue was $10 million, down 68%.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in June was 38%, a 54.5% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $125.59, down 41.9%; and revenue was $3.5 million, down 74.1%.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 59.6%, down 26.2%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $86.51, down 24.9% from June 2019. Revenue was $6.5 million, down 44.4%.