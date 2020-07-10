Wine Country lodging leader: 8 questions for Larry Willis of The Gables Wine Country Inn on reopening amid coronavirus

Larry Willis is co-owner of The Gables Wine Country Inn, an eight-room bed-and-breakfast in Petaluma that he operates with his wife, Pam.

Willis also represents Sonoma County’s hospitality industry. He is president of the Wine Country Inns of Sonoma County Bed and Breakfast Association, and sits on the board of the Sonoma County Hospitality Association, which works closely with Sonoma County Tourism. The couple relocated to California in 2012 from their home in St. Louis.

The Business Journal recently spoke with Willis as he was reopening The Gables. The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

How much have you invested so far to meet the new cleaning and safety standards?

Right now, we’ve probably spent $1,500 to $2,000. And that's probably going to go up because we probably will have to invest in more tables, ongoing cleaning supplies … that’s all going to increase.

Now that self-serve breakfasts are no longer allowed at lodging properties, how are you handling breakfast at your B&B?

If we've got (guests in) up to four rooms, we can serve in the dining room and keep people 6 feet apart. We just put them at opposite ends of two long tables. Over that, we then go outside. We bought several small tables that can accommodate two people. And we've got a large deck where we can serve breakfast outdoors.

Tell us about your work as president of the Wine Country Inns of Sonoma County Bed and Breakfast Association.

It’s mostly a marketing association that has been around for well over 20 years. We currently have 11 members that are scattered all over the county.

We discuss best practices and sometimes we invest in equipment that can be shared. Right now, we all meet through Zoom, but prior to (COVID-19), we met face-to-face at (a member’s) inn, to keep refreshed on everybody's properties. Sometimes we’d meet at a winery because the vast majority of people that travel here are traveling for wine-related activities. So it gives us a chance to get to know a (particular) winery and the winery to get to know us.

What is your involvement with the Sonoma County Hospitality Association (formerly known as the Sonoma County Lodging Association)?

I sit on the board. It used to be an advocacy group for lodging and is now extended to hospitality, so that includes restaurants, tour companies, wine-tasting rooms … any business that’s face-to-face with the traveling public.

We’ve also started doing training. We’ve done Facebook and Instagram training; fire-preparedness training, and we’ve done some front-of-the-house training for larger properties.

We also stay out in front of the Board of Supervisors so that we know what's going on in the county and can then advise our members of what's happening in the county. And we provide feedback to the county from our membership so they have the hospitality perspective. … We also work very closely with Sonoma County Tourism.

I understand there were some issues with Airbnb and short-term rentals during the lockdown.

While all short-term rentals — hotels, motels, bed & breakfast inns, Airbnb and vacation rentals — were under mandatory shutdown, with a few exceptions due to COVID-19, we were not permitted to accept tourists. However, Airbnb and short-term vacation rentals were doing a land office business while legitimate business such as ours remained closed.

I found it concerning that there was complete lack of enforcement of this issue. I also questioned whether or not the county would be seeing any TOT revenue for these illegal operations. I think it was harming small businesses in our county.

Have you always worked in hospitality?

I have a degree in aeronautical engineering. I never got into the aviation industry because it was just an absolute disaster at the time I graduated, back in the late 70s. So I spent 10 years as a construction engineer. Then I went to work for a company that built rail cars, and moved from engineering and R&D into marketing. I finished out my career as the manager of marketing a railroad equipment company.

That’s quite a bit different than running an inn.

Oh, dramatically different. I was starting to get toasted with corporate life, getting burned out.

My wife Pam and I went on vacation (in fall 2010) and stayed at an absolutely lovely bed-and-breakfast in Kentucky. It was owned by an older British couple in their mid-70s. We drove away from there thinking this might be an idea (for us). The next night we stayed at this equally lovely bed-and-breakfast elsewhere in Kentucky and it was the worst experience you could imagine. It was horrible. We thought, ‘If this guy can do it, we can do it.’

When we got home, we started reading about owning a B&B. We started looking in the spring of 2011. We found the listing (for The Gables), came back out here and fell in love with it. We had six months of really tough negotiations, but we finally settled and took possession on June 1, 2012.

Why did you choose the North Bay area?

We’ve visited a few times. Pam really wanted good weather, and I wanted good weather and an international, year-round destination. … So I thought if we’re going to go to California, let’s go check out Napa and Sonoma. … Once we (moved) out here, we just fell in love with it. The people are just wonderful, the weather is fabulous; and all the food, wine and farms.

Any regrets?

None at all.