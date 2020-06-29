Wine Country tourism reaches out to people are eager to go somewhere after coronavirus shutdown

Six months ago (a lifetime!), I gave my predictions for the hospitality industry for 2020, noting that while it was hard to predict things two weeks out much less 52, I would do my best.

All of my predictions were for naught, as 2020 basically turned around mid-March and asked us to hold its beer and watch this.

Since then we’ve had an implosion of the industry, a zeitgeist that was shaped by a lady who may have fed her husband to tigers, and TikTokers and K-pop fans out-maneuvering the President. And we may be in the midst of a once-in-a-generation reckoning on civil rights where even NASCAR is getting on board.

Realizing evermore the folly of looking ahead, here are some themes for possibly the end of 2020, or of time itself. If our time is indeed short, now would be a good time to book a holiday in Sonoma before the moon turns to blood and the Four Horsemen come at a trot down the Joe Rodota Trail.

At least we’d all finally get to see a Fourth of July parade this year.

Just wear a mask

The onus for enforcing them is falling on staff who have seen their coworkers furloughed and who are pulling extra duty — all the while wearing an oh-so-fetching mask.

Recent requirements are to wear a mask when inside (but not while eating or drinking) or outside (but not if exercising or more than six feet away from other people), or when skateboarding. (I’m assuming that’s true — each of those health orders are like 90 pages long.) But masks have become a litmus test between those who are physically able to wear them, those who have a medical reason for not being able to, and those who are inconsiderate.

And in hospitality the onus for enforcing them is falling on staff who have seen their coworkers furloughed and who are pulling extra duty — all the while wearing an oh-so-fetching mask. In Sonoma, we are asking visitors to be community-minded and wear a mask as required by local regulations. Just check those regulations, as skateboarding might be exempted if you refer to Appendix E.

’There must be some kind of way out of here’

While travel has taken it on the chin since March, the desire for people to go somewhere grows with each passing week that they are cooped up with their kids. When leisure travel restrictions were lifted in late June, visitors from the lower Bay Area and Sacramento slowly came back.

This caused apprehension among some residents, even as some were themselves decamping to places like Tahoe and the coast. This reflects a nationwide trend of some people being ready to travel, others not being ready and still others worried about what will happen as we open.

Nationwide businesses and travel-promotion organizations are trying to thread the needle of safely reopening, mindful of their own worries over the economy and COVID. In Sonoma Valley, we partnered with the Sonoma Valley Chamber and the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers to rollout “Sonoma Valley Safe,” a program where local shops pledge to go above and beyond in following health mandates and remind customers and residents to be community-minded.

Networking in your PJs isn’t so easy

Online meeting services took over the world in spring 2020, and while it was fun to have your dog as a coworker and the corner of your bedroom your office, the novelty is wearing off quickly.

Just as kids aren’t learning the soft skills that school provides (socializing, playing, upsetting the teachers with rude noises), we are finding that business conducted through endless Zooms is exhausting. While there has never been a bigger library of available knowledge through webinars and presentations, we are also faced with the dread of logging back on, alone again, together.

Corporate events, meetings and conferences were often the hardest thing to sell in wine country but helped fill lodging and restaurants during the off-season. There is a definite loss of the spark of a new idea from interacting with a new person at a conference or connecting with someone at a yoga retreat. Hopes are that small meetings can start soon (no definite date) and larger meetings will come later. When they do, I hope they return to San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, and again bring visitors to the North Bay.

Hey, where’d all the money go?

Six months ago I noted it was hard to get visitors to stay home and just Venmo us money. But the creativity of our tourism businesses during the lockdown didn’t stop us from trying, with wineries like Benziger rolling out guided private tastings (which included shipped wine) that helped keep Sonoma Valley top of mind.

But without visitors coming to stay here, that meant lodging, restaurants, arts organizations, retail and everyone else that comprises the tourism economy were left in the lurch. And local governments were left with large holes in their budgets, which are appearing as cuts to important services. As visitation rebounds, we should see a portion of those budget holes getting filled, but we may be in for some lean months with local governments.

Social activism

Work needs to be done to see better representation among managers and owners and heads of organizations.

A horrible event in Minneapolis galvanizes a movement, and forces America to take a long, hard look in the mirror. Going beyond issues of police brutality — itself a symptom of a larger societal illness of racism — we are offered the once-in-a-generation opportunity to talk about how we all want to live. This issue far exceeds the boundaries of the hospitality industry, but the industry is also deeply involved in the business of people. The term “hospitality” is from a root word that means both “guest” and “stranger,” and ancient cultures were judged by how they treated both.

A large portion of the workforce in hospitality is comprised of people new to this country or those who have not had the same opportunities and privileges as others. The industry does provide unique opportunities for advancement. It remains one of the few that offer a management track for people without a traditional four-year degree, as hard work and smarts are more valuable than an English degree when trying to flip 150 rooms or expedite a busy lunch rush.

But work needs to be done to see better representation among managers and owners and heads of organizations. I don’t have easy solutions, or even a throw-away quip. But I hope we don’t waste this opportunity to improve.

That’s the view from here. See you in six months, hopefully in person, but if not I’ll be the one on Zoom with my Spider-Man jammies on and my webcam off.