2 key business provisions in proposed Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024

Jon Dal Poggetto, CPA, is managing partner at Dal Poggetto & Company LLP, in Santa Rosa. He coordinates the firm’s delivery of accounting, tax and consulting services to privately held companies and their owners. He is a graduate of University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Missouri, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, announced an agreement on a bipartisan tax-relief package Jan. 16, that, as expected, included temporary provisions that would reverse several taxpayer-unfriendly business provisions enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) and enhance the current-law child tax credit. The House of Representatives passed the bill, and it is currently in the Senate.

There are two major components to the bill — HR 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 — that are of particular interest and benefit to businesses. They are listed under the American Innovation and Growth portion of the bill (see this bill summary):

1. Deduction for research and experimental expenditures

Current law, as provided in the TCJA, requires that research or experimental costs paid or incurred in tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2021, be capitalized and amortized over a 5-year period for domestic costs incurred, and over 15 years for research conducted outside the United States of America.

The bill would delay the date for the capitalization and amortization of domestic research costs until taxable years beginning after Dec. 31, 2025. Therefore, taxpayers would be allowed to deduct currently such domestic research costs in 2022, 2023 and 2024 calendar years.

2. Extension of 100% bonus depreciation

Businesses have been allowed to deduct the cost of qualified property as 100% bonus depreciation in the year of acquisition for property acquired and placed in service before Jan. 1, 2023.

Current law requires a phase down of bonus depreciation of 20% per year for property acquired after Dec. 31, 2022, such that only 80% of the cost can be deducted in 2023; 60% in 2024; 40% in 2025 and 20% thereafter. The bill would extend the 100% bonus depreciation provision through tax years ending before Jan. 1, 2026.

The bill also contains several other favorable provisions that benefit both businesses and individuals. The challenge now is whether the bill can be passed through the Senate and signed into law in time to be effective for 2023 income-tax filings. If passed, the provisions would provide welcome tax relief to many taxpayers. Fingers crossed!