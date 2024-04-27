North Bay medical association celebrates physician wellness

The Sonoma-Mendicino-Lake Medical Association and the San Francisco Marin Medical Society on Friday evening honored a group of individuals and medical organizations for their work in supporting doctors’ well-being.

Eleven area physicians received awards at the 2024 Physician Wellness Expo for their contributions to initiatives and programs that address burnout in the medical profession. The event was held at the Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country in Petaluma.

“This awards event brings together like-minded professionals and organizations, creating opportunities for collaboration that encourage physician self-care, job satisfaction and community connection,” Wendy Davies, executive director of Sonoma-Mendicino-Lake Medical Association, said in a news release. “We all benefit when our physicians are healthy and engaged.”

Dr. Gary McLeod, a Sutter Health family physician who attended the event, said it is critical to support physicians.

“Unfortunately, because there's been a spike in burnout among physicians, there's good data now that shows that increasing wellness in your physicians increases quality of care, increases patient compliance and minimizes errors,” said McLeod, who has practiced medicine for 34 years. “What that means is how an individual physician is feeling about themselves in the world affects the way they practice medicine.”

McLeod also serves as president of Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods.

“Our mission, quite frankly, is just to take care of our community,” McLeod said, adding the group of roughly 145 members has many events throughout the year. “We just feel really strongly that medicine is a difficult job, you can't do it alone, so that’s kind of been our tact on handling wellness.”

Dr. John Chuck, chief wellness officer at California Northstate University in Elk Grove, delivered the keynote address, titled “Courage, Responsibility and Divinity.”

Chuck’s presentation included ways for doctors to manage their mindset, with the overarching acknowledgment that physicians are seen, they are not alone, their life has meaning, and that their work is “healing the world.”

“We’re celebrating the leaders and the organizations who've had the courage to respond to the chaos by trying to make something good out of it,” Chuck told the Business Journal ahead of Friday’s event.

“I know what it's like to practice. It’s very hard,” said Chuck, a wellness consultant for health care professionals and a now-retired family physician.

“It’s not uncommon that a doctor would work in the office from 8-to-6, go home, have a half-hour dinner, and then work four hours from home just completing all their charting, answering all these emails, evaluating labs. It can be all consuming.”