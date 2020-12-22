24 Hour Fitness bankruptcy reorganization plan approved; emergence planned this month

24 Hour Fitness on Tuesday announced it plans to re-emerge from bankruptcy reorganization by the end of this month, after its plan was approved in court.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware late Monday confirmed the Chapter 11 plan, which includes reducing approximately $1.2 billion of funded debt. The 35-year-old San Ramon-based company said it expects to emerge from reorganization by Dec. 31.

“The Court’s decision reinforces the strength and promise of our business strategy and our plans for the future,” CEO Tony Ueber said in the announcement. “Most importantly, it ensures we will continue our mission of helping to transform the lives of our members every day through fitness long into the future thanks to the talented and inspirational community of 24 Hour Fitness team members and the support of our lenders and other stakeholders.”

Upon emergence, the company said it will operate with an “optimized cost structure, leaner balance sheet, and improved real estate footprint.” The company said it now has nearly 300 clubs nationwide.

That includes three in the North Bay, according to the company website. The Santa Rosa and Petaluma clubs are temporarily closed under Sonoma County coronavirus public health orders. About half 24 Hour Fitness’s locations are in California and affected by the statewide stay-home orders, according to the company.

However, Rohnert Park site is open for outdoor exercise. It’s among 40 locations where the company has made such adaptations in adjacent parking lots or garages, including clubs in Hawaii and Oregon. 24 Hour Fitness plans to adapt more clubs for outdoor use in coming weeks, the company said.

It operated more than 430 clubs, including a fourth North Bay location in Larkspur, before it filed for reorganization in June, Bloomberg reported at the time. Up to that filing, it closed more than 130 locations, including 13 in the Bay Area, with two in the North Bay: 4300 Sonoma Blvd. in Vallejo and Solano Mall in Fairfield.

24 Hour Fitness was among middle-tier clubs that were struggling in competition against higher-end or lower-cost options even before the coronavirus response closed clubs the first time in March, according to Bloomberg.

The company has rolled out 24GO Plus, a premium digital subscription for members, featuring customizable “smart workouts,” audio coaching and access to more than 50 weekly, live-coached virtual group training sessions. 24 Hour Fitness also offers the 24GO TV workout channel, with free streaming content available through the 24GO app and on YouTube.

Lazard is acting as financial advisor, FTI Consulting is acting as restructuring adviser, and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP are legal counsel in the Chapter 11 cases. For the ad hoc group of debtors, PJT Partners is financial adviser, and O’Melveny & Myers LLP is legal counsel.

—

Correction: The Santa Rosa and Petaluma clubs are temporarily closed, with no reopening date currently. The company website had outdated information.

The story was updated with provided information on the number of clubs open for outdoor exercise.