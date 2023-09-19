25-year veteran of wine, spirits, cannabis gets expanded role at Vintage Wine Estates

Tracey Mason will now oversee all wholesale and digital-native brand marketing for Vintage Wine Estates, maker of dozens of brands such as B.R. Cohn and Girard.

Mason has held senior leadership roles at CannaCraft, Purple Wine and Spirits, Goelet Wine Estates — Clos du Val Winery, Treasury Wine Estates and Epic Wines. She also served as Director of Commercial Innovation at Diageo with a focus on marketing and new product development.

Prior to her role as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at CannaCraft, in 2018, Mason cofounded House of Saka, producers of the world's first and only alcohol-removed, cannabis infused wines from Napa Valley.

"I am thrilled and honored to lead the team of consummate marketing professionals I have gotten to know over the past year and a half," Mason said of her expanded role.