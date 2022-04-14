3 ways to make the workplace more fair and equitable

Nicole Serres is an author and president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma. Read her previous columns.

Fairness in the workplace remains top of mind and is a consistently moving target that companies must keep a tight focus on.

Unsurprisingly, the frequency with which CEOs talk about issues of equity, fairness, and inclusion has increased by 658% since 2018, according to Gartner - and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

Here are three new topics to consider when it comes to fairness and equity:

1. In this competitive candidate market, is it fair to pay new employees significantly more than then their peers in the same role?

This is a form of pay compression and it occurs in a tight market like we have today. If a company is consistently paying new employees a higher pay rate than current employees, SHRM recommends evaluating the following:

● Analysis on if the organization is accurate and up-to-date market data to create pay bands.

● Assess whether the current pay bands are still appropriate given the company’s hiring requirements.

Pay is important, but it’s not the complete picture.

To compete for worker talent, some companies will shorten the workweek to 32 hours, rather than increase pay, according to Harvard Business Review.

Employers can also add generous PTO plans and workplace flexibility into their bucket of non-pay incentives.

2. Which employees have access to flexible or remote work in the same company?

There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to flexible and remote perks.

Consider that unequal access to high-speed internet can affect both visibility and productivity in more remote areas, according to AARP.

If work is hybrid, consider an employee that may have a compromised family member living at home and there’s COVID concern.

Be aware that offering remote work does not ensure employee retention, in fact Harvard Business Review reports that turnover increases for 2 specific reasons with remote workers:

Staff that work primarily hybrid or fully remote is reported to have fewer work friends and thus weaker social and emotional connections with teammates. Weaker work connections make it easier for this staff to leave their job.

Working remotely opens an endless pool of potential employers to work for. The sheer radius of organizations that can entice employees away is increased and attrition can increase.

Each organization is unique so if your goal is to retain your employees in a competitive market, keep these considerations in mind as you address fairness in a remote or hybrid workforce.

3. Should companies adjust pay for employees who move to areas with a lower cost of living?

By 2021, Marketplace reported that 22% of Americans moved or permanently relocated in a response to effects from COVID-19.

In effect from this employee location shift, employers were surveyed to assess whether compensation would be adjusted. According to Pearl Meyer’s report, 4.3% of companies surveyed said they would reduce employee cash compensation if they moved to a lower-cost geographic area, while 56.5% said they would not.

It’s not uncommon for employers to follow a location-based pay model. However, employers must tread lightly when lowering pay due to the possibility of employee turnover and the effect on morale. Employers must weigh whether the cost savings are worth the morale issues.

These aren’t easy topics to solve for, but these are important considerations when having ongoing discussions around workplace fairness.