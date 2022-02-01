4.3 million left US jobs in December as omicron variant disrupted everything

Some 4.3 million people quit or changed jobs in December - down from last month's all-time high but still near record levels, as the labor market remained unsettled and the omicron variant swept through the United States.

Employers reported some 10.9 million job openings in survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, well above pre-pandemic averages.

December proved to be an incredibly disruptive month for the labor market.

Parents scrambled to navigate their work lives as schools and day cares closed because of growing virus cases. Employees grappled with sudden outbreaks at work, with little of the social safety net protections or pandemic-controlling measures that helped cushion the blow from earlier waves. And the vaccine-evading omicron variant shook the nation's confidence that a future without the virus was on the near horizon.

These forces magnified the desire for many workers to quit their jobs. At least four million workers resigned each month during the second half of 2021, with many of them departing to find work that had better pay, benefits, or more flexible schedules.

While the pandemic initially marked by mass joblessness - more than 20 million people lost their jobs in the earliest days of the pandemic, many temporarily - 2021 was defined by a strong labor market recovery as well as complaints by employers about difficulty finding available workers.

That shortage has meant that many companies have been racing to compete with each other for workers, raising wages, adding cash bonuses and sweetening the pot in other ways to try to attract applicants. And that in turn has created a climate for workers to have more leverage and options than perhaps any other time in recent history.

Nick Bunker, an economist at the jobs site Indeed, said that the data showed that the omicron did not have a big effect on demand for workers in December.

"It really paints this picture of a job switching boom," he said.

The firm's own data on the volume of job postings showed that the bigger omicron hit took place in January, he said. That's when a record number of Americans missed work because they were sick or they were taking care of people who were sick.

Industries with the highest levels of workers quitting or leaving for other jobs in December were accommodation and food services, with 6.1% of workers quitting, retail, with 4.9% of workers quitting, trade, transportation and utilities, with 3.8% of workers quitting, and professional and business services, with 3.7% of workers quitting.

The percentage of workers who were laid off in the month also reached a record low in the 20-plus year history of the survey, at .8%, an indication that employers were holding tightly to workers amidst the recent shortages.

"The labor market has given many people more opportunities, but provided security for people who do have a job," he said. "Anyone who had a job in December was less likely to have lost it than any previous time over the last 20 years."

There are concerns too that the Omicron's rapid surge, which picked up momentum in December, could have dampened or completely erased any growth in the labor market for the first month of the new year.

Census data from the first 10 days of January showed 8.8 million workers reporting missing work because they were sick or caring for someone who was - a substantial portion of the labor force, complicating business efforts to stay open for business.

Consumer demand has also appeared to be waning in some sectors. Restaurant traffic, which had recovered last fall to at or above pre-pandemic levels, dropped off around the surge, according to data compiled the financial analysis company IHS Markit. Airplane travel, which had staged a similar recovery, also made a significant decline, according to the firm's data.

"The reduced activity in restaurants and in air travel that corresponds pretty cleanly with the spread omicron," said Ben Herzon, an executive director at the firm.

Another wrinkle has been the more than 2 million people who have left the labor force entirely, dropping out to care for family members or children with schools and day cares in disarray, or prompted into early retirements. Economists hope that conditions align to prompt some of those people back to the labor and increase the country's participation rate, but it is extremely unlikely that happened during the latest surge.

However some of those trends may be reversing themselves, as the omicron surge lessens in many parts of the country. Sunday night saw the first positive night of restaurant diners when compared to pre-pandemic levels since December, according to OpenTable data.