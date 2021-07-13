4 North Coast vintners named Green Medal winners for 2021

Four California North Coast wineries and vintners have been named Green Medal winners recognizing a commitment to sustainability in leader, business, environment and community categories.

The California wine community is a global leader in sustainability, with over 80% of California wine made in a facility recognized as a Certified California Sustainable Winery. More than half of the state’s winegrape acreage is certified under the programs Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing, Fish Friendly Farming, Lodi Rules, Napa Green or SIP Certified.

“The Green Medal is an opportunity to recognize the industry’s cutting-edge leaders in sustainability,” stated Allison Jordan, executive director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, which administers the Certified California Sustainable programs. “Their stories illustrate what it means to grow and craft quality winegrapes and wine while protecting the environment, being a good neighbor and employer and maintaining thriving family farms and businesses.”

Leader Award: O’Neill Vintners & Distillers

The Leader Award is given to a vineyard owner or winery that excels in the three “Es” of sustainability: environmentally sound, socially equitable and economically viable practices, according to the Green Medal organizers.

O’Neill Vintners & Distillers is based in Marin County and has its main production facilities in California’s interior.

“As a community leader, O’Neill Vintners & Distillers has an overarching belief that sustainability is the right thing to do for everyone’s future,” according to the awards announcement.

“They are committed to making a real impact, not just in sustainable farming, but also by ensuring a well-rounded, diverse workforce with scholarship and internship opportunities to advance Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) representation,” it continued.

The company made and distributed hand sanitizer to local first responders and hospitals in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, installed a BioFiltro worm farm to process winery wastewater and recycles over 43 million gallons of water for field irrigation.

Third-party credentials include Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing, California Certified Organic Farmers and British Retail Consortium.

Business Award: Trinchero Family Estates

The Business Award is given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates smart business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices, according to the organizers.

“The family and staff at Trinchero Family Estates believe that they have a responsibility to their customers, employees, partners, and communities to take meaningful actions to reduce their environmental impact and to incorporate sustainability into their business decisions,“ the announcement said.

With locations in Lodi and Napa Valley, Trinchero has reduced water use and maximized water reuse at production facilities and in the vineyards. It also minimized waste generated by its facilities, while striving to achieve zero landfill waste.

By reducing energy, fuel consumption and related greenhouse gas emissions; through conservation programs, facility and package design; and the use of alternative energy installations, Trinchero Family Estates has positively impacted its triple bottom line.

The company’s environmental policy has six commitments: continuing its long history of sustainable farming practices; minimizing water usage, waste generation, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions; and integrating environmental responsibility into its supply chain.

“By acting on these commitments, Trinchero Family Estates has shown that sustainability is good for business,” the awards group said.

Environment Award: Shannon Ridge Family of Wines

The Environment Award is given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates environmental stewardship through maximized environmental benefits from implementing sustainable practices, the organizers said.

Lake County-based Shannon Ridge Family of Wines' “Project Ovis” combines sustainable, organic and regenerative farming practices, utilizing sheep, chickens and cows in their vineyards and non-crop areas. The sheep have reduced the need to mow by 500%, and the use of gas-powered weed eaters has been nearly eliminated.

The company also uses beneficial worms and insects and the creation of natural crop protection materials such as compost “teas” and solids. The company is committed to data collection and analysis, the shares both its successes and failures with the greater wine industry.