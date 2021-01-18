4 years in progress, stalled ultragreen Napa multifamily housing project seeks new developer

In 2016 developers broke ground on Napa Creek Village, a 48-unit multi-family residential "eco-village" with one- and two-story, green, "net-zero" electricity homes.

Thriving Communities and partner Healthy Buildings Cos. were the developers of the first-of-its-kind project in Napa.

Yet more than four years later, the project remains unfinished. Construction has stopped. Chain link fence surrounds the parcel located at 2614 First St. Lawsuits have been filed. Napa Creek Village is scheduled to be sold in a foreclosure auction at the end of January. The estimated sale price was $11.9 million.

In 2016, the Napa Valley Register reported that the project received unanimous approval from the Napa City Council and the Planning Commission.

At the time, the project was said to become the "greenest" multifamily project in the U.S.

Napa Creek Village was to feature eight affordable homes restricted to low-income families. The balance of the homes were to be offered as workforce and market-rate homes. This project would have been the first multifamily complex in Napa to have gray water systems in each unit, said the release.

The village "was conceived and designed to be one of the greenest and healthiest projects in America and to bring critically needed workforce housing to Napa," said project developer-builder Bob Massaro of Healthy Buildings Cos.

The homes were also planned to be 100% solar-powered, resulting in "ultra-low" utility bills.

However, in early 2020 the project ground to a halt.

"The project was over budget, and the original partnership could not finish it," said Bonny (Barbara) Meyer. She is the co-founder of Thriving Communities LLC.

"Unfortunately, ownership circumstances caused the project to undergo a management change in March as it was nearing completion, resulting in Healthy Buildings leaving the project," Massaro said in mid-January.

"We do hope that it can be purchased by someone who will finish the project to the high standards under which it was designed and entitled," said Massaro, who was recently named to the Napa city Planning Commission.

On Wednesday, during a short phone interview, Meyer said she's been working hard to make sure the project is completed. "We are in negotiations with buyers but cannot disclose anything at this time," she said.

In July, a Healthy Buildings Company corporation called Healthy Buildings Management Group Inc. filed a complaint against Napa Creek Village LLC, Barbara Meyer, Amalgamated Bank and other lienholders claiming it is owed $361,833.

At the same time, a Healthy Buildings Cos. corporation called Healthy Buildings Construction Group filed a complaint against Napa Creek Village LLC, Barbara Meyer, Amalgamated Bank, and other lienholders, claiming it is owed $269,378.

In October, Amalgamated Bank, which financed a construction loan, filed a complaint against Napa Creek Village, Healthy Buildings Management Group, Healthy Buildings Construction Group and others with the Superior Court of California saying it was owed $10.96 million.

At the end of 2020, Thriving Communities announced a search for a new developer to complete the project and bring it to market, said a news release.

The project is estimated to be more than two-thirds completed, said Meyer.

"Napa Creek Village presents a rare opportunity to complete the development of this multifamily community designed to generate solid financial returns for impact investors and life-improving social returns for residents," said the release.

Meyer is principal of Meyer Family Enterprises and has been an impact investor for over a decade, said the release. Meyer and her late husband founded Silver Oak Cellars.

Her vision for Napa Creek "arises out of the foundational truth that all people, regardless of income or status, deserve healthy, beautiful homes where they feel safe."

"Green, earth-friendly, energy-efficient housing does not need to be more expensive than conventional housing when approached with smart building technology," said the release.