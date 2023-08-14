5 questions for Melyssa Reeves, president and CEO of Visit Vacaville

After nearly 16 years serving as president and CEO of Visit Vacaville, Melyssa Reeves will exit the city’s destination marketing organization on Oct. 31 to take on a new role.

Beginning Nov. 1, Reeves will become president of Destination Marketing Association of the West, a regional trade group that last fall elected her board president after more than two decades serving in the organization.

Reeves’ parents operated a small travel agency in her native Manteca, which resulted in an early interest in the industry that would become her career.

Reeves graduated London University with a bachelor’s degree in business. She resides in Vacaville with her husband, Craig. Reeves will be working remotely when she joins Destination Marketing Association of the West.

How would you describe Visit Vacaville’s growth from the time you took the helm in December 2007 to where it is today?

When I began my role in Vacaville, our budget was $265,000, we had myself and one part-time staff person, and a tiny office. We now have a nearly $1 million budget, five on the team, and a much larger office space. In those early years, Vacaville was only really known for the outlets and Nut Tree. I would like to think that now, we are also known for our great outdoor recreation and agritourism.

When we last connected in 2021 during the pandemic, more businesses were announcing they were relocating to Vacaville than ever before. What is the latest on that front?

Vacaville has been so lucky with so many new businesses moving into Vacaville. The city has focused heavily on biotechnology. Since 2020, five new biotech companies have chosen Vacaville as their home. Our downtown has added a new bakery, whiskey bar, wine bar, steakhouse and a new teahouse is coming soon.

What will be your first order of business when you become president at Destination Marketing Association of the West?

Since DMAwest has been managed by an Association Management Company since its inception, there is a lot of infrastructure building that has to happen.

Beyond that, I will be focused on strengthening our educational offerings for our members and creating new benefits for all our members including our partners. DMAwest is already known to offer great education and networking opportunities, so I just get to expand on programs that are already in great shape.

If you had to choose a different profession, what would it be and why?

My friends all say my best skill is choosing exceptional restaurants. If I could figure out a way to monetize this skill, I would probably be the official reservation maker for about 100 of my closest friends. I’m a huge fan of the art of food, and am on a mission to dine at every Michelin-starred restaurant. Honestly, I can’t imagine doing a job outside of tourism. I love the industry and my best friends are all also colleagues.

Where might we find you when you’re not at work?

Traveling or off on an adventure with my husband. We met and got married during the pandemic and have been on one big adventure since. We spend many weekends in Napa Valley wine tasting and dining, of course.