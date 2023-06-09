5 questions for Michael Haney, executive director of Sonoma County Vintners

Michael Haney is executive director of Sonoma County Vintners and Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, a position he has held since 2018, following three years as its director of membership. Sonoma County Vintners and its fundraising arm represents more than 250 wineries and affiliated businesses throughout the county.

Haney is a 34-year veteran of the wine industry, with expertise in fundraising, government relations, and marketing and administration. A Nashville native, Haney is married to Julianna Martinelli, and is a member of the Martinelli family of Martinelli Winery and Vineyards. The couple moved to Sonoma County full time in 2015.

How much did Sonoma County Vintners raise last month at its ninth annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction, and how does that amount compare to years past?

The 2023 Sonoma County Barrel Auction raised more than $535,000. The 2022 Sonoma County Barrel Auction was our first in-person event since 2019 and raised over $445,000. The proceeds raised at the Sonoma County Barrel Auction fund (Sonoma County Vintners’) marketing programs and initiatives that support the wine trade and community.

Tell us about your earlier fundraising work. I understand that one year, you led an effort that raised more than $15 million for cancer research at the l’Ete du Vin auction in Nashville.

Yes, I was honored and proud to serve on the board then as executive director for l’Ete du Vin. l’Ete du Vin is one of the original charity wine auctions and has raised millions of dollars to support nonprofit organizations that focus on cancer treatment and patient services.

During my time with this great organization, I was able to not only develop wine relationships, friendships and contacts from around the world, but also witness firsthand the amazing generosity, goodwill and caring that the wine industry and community worldwide demonstrates each day.

When did you launch Black Dog Cellars, and why did you decide to become a vintner?

Simply, what led me to start my very small Black Dog Cellars label in 2009 was the people I had gotten to know, spend time with and work with as I worked in the wine community — wine enthusiasts, wine trade, chefs, sommeliers, vintners and growers. Their passion, commitment to excellence, generosity and agricultural mission led me to go further in the wine industry and develop my small, community-focused label.

Where might we find you when you’re not immersed in all-things wine?

In my outdoor kitchen at home cooking and enjoying great wine and food with family and friends. Nothing is better for me than spending a beautiful Sonoma County evening grilling and cooking up a fantastic meal while enjoying world-class wines from Sonoma County and listening to Jimmy Buffet!

What was your biggest take-away from the pandemic?

The creativity, resilience and continued generosity we saw while partnering with our Sonoma County wine community allowed our Sonoma County Vintners Foundation to support our nonprofit community and provide assistance to so many in need. In addition, this partnership allowed (Sonoma County Vintners) to assist with vaccine distribution, develop pandemic educational materials for the community, activate a dedicated COVID-19 testing program, and provide (personal protective equipment), technology needs and a pharmaceutical-grade freezer to vaccine clinics across Sonoma County and more.

This would not have been possible without the amazing innovation and generosity of so many vintners, growers and those in our wine community. I will never forget that while so many wineries and businesses were struggling during the pandemic, they still prioritized supporting those in need.

Our agriculture and wine community continue to be at the heart of Sonoma County. Our multigenerational farmers and vintners work each day to care for our land and environment and give back to our community.