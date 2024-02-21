5 questions for Moira Gubbins, Marin County event sales and planning specialist

Moira Gubbins is a Marin County-based event sales and planning specialist who has operated Parties, Parties, Parties (also known as Moira Gubbins Events) since 1994, when she took over the business from her mother. Like her industry peers, Gubbins’s business went dry during the pandemic. She pivoted to find other ways to generate revenue, such as Zoom gatherings, and hosting small outdoor celebrations once allowed. These days, she is back to producing events for clients, and is a consultant for business development in the hospitality sphere.

Gubbins earned a bachelor's degree in English language and literature/letters from the University of California, San Diego, and a master’s degree in the same subject from New York University. She resides in Mill Valley.

How did the pandemic impact you and your business?

The pandemic lockdown allowed me to slow down (way down!!) and enjoy some much-needed free and quiet time with my three sons. It changed my business, and me, in profound ways: It allowed me to go from super busy and working six days a week to being with my children, in my home, every day, all day. That was a novel experience for them also.

The imbalance that the whiplash of the sudden stop created made me appreciate both the work and the leisure. It showed me that I could make a promise to myself that I do not need to compromise one for the other.

Since the pandemic, I have become more discerning about the events I take on. I no longer travel more than two hours to a venue, I won't be away for more than two nights and, when possible, I work with "green" vendors to lessen the environmental impact of the events. My clients understand, agree and are often doing the same things.

Who are your main clients, and what types of events are most in demand these days?

My main clientele are individuals and businesses who want to strategically and mindfully create an experience (a party, a wedding, a corporate retreat, a trolley tour with unique stops along the way) that is personal, meaningful and impactful.

When remote teams come together, they have a lot to do: the actual work they are hired to do and work to create a cohesive team and company culture that makes being together and out of the home office fun.

When social clients hire me, they have a similar objective: to create an event that speaks to who they are and what is important to them.

Are there any types of celebrations that allow you to go all out with your creativity?

Birthday parties and corporate anniversaries seem to be the celebrations that lend themselves to getting personal and creative. From the menu planning to personalized cocktails and décor, these events reflect the values and personalities of the hosts.

How would you advise an aspiring events specialist to stand out among their peers?

My advice is to lead with enthusiasm and integrity. Love the work and be grateful for it because it certainly can change in a moment. Surround yourself with a community of event professionals who can count on you and whom you can count on. (This paid off for me when I was out with a ruptured Achilles tendon and had to miss a large wedding that we had been working on for over a year. My caterers, florist and DJ all stepped in to run the rehearsal and the wedding the next day. Those are good friends.)

Having a strong and supportive community makes the events run smoothly and it makes it all much more enjoyable for us. Since we spend most of our time working, it is a bonus when you get to collaborate with and spend time with truly good people. No gimmicks or short cuts: work hard, be kind and do your best.

Where do you find the most joy in life?

The short answer: being with my children and being in motion in nature. I start most days swimming in the Bay and watching the sunrise with a wonderful group of friends. I run on the trails on Mount Tam, play on two tennis teams with great friends, and get outside in my garden as often as I can.

My three sons are all away in college, so I am definitely catching up on my “me time” and loving it. These activities give me the energy and the outlet that a busy event-planning schedule needs.