5 questions for Napa Valley chef Elliot Bell, a French Laundry alum and 1st-time restaurateur

The building formerly housed Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen, which closed in July 2018. It was owned by Napa Valley Chef Cindy Pawlcyn.

On Oct. 5, veteran Napa Valley chef Elliot Bell opened Charlie’s, a family-run neighborhood restaurant in St. Helena. Bell’s first venture as a restaurateur comes after a decade working at The French Laundry, where he advanced to executive sous chef under the mentorship of renowned chef Thomas Keller.

A native of Iowa, Bell grew up around agriculture and with a strong sense of community. That upbringing also led him to become a volunteer firefighter in St. Helena, where he lives with his wife Katy and two children, Charlie and Georgia. Bell named Charlie’s after his son.

When we last connected toward the end of 2022, you mentioned you were experiencing a “snowball effect of delays,” which ultimately led to Charlie’s opening a year later than planned. What does it feel like now to see your vision come to life?

It has been an exceptionally long road to open this restaurant, but now that we are here, we are overwhelmed with excitement to finally welcome guests from our local community and beyond. The anticipation of the restaurant, coupled with the celebration of harvest, is making this moment really special, and we are so grateful for everyone’s patience and support.

How would you sum up your journey toward entrepreneurship? Any key takeaways or lessons learned?

This journey has certainly been challenging, but it’s also been rewarding. It taught me to think creatively in order to navigate obstacles efficiently and learn from them. I’ve been able to lean on some great mentors in the community, like Joel Gott, and their willingness to offer advice and guidance has made all the difference.

(Editor’s note: Joel Gott has several of his own ventures, including The Station in St. Helena, Joel Gott Wines, and eight Gott’s Roadside eateries in Northern California that he operates with his brother, Duncan.)

Finding and keeping employees can be daunting in the restaurant industry. What has the recruiting process been like for you, and are you yet fully staffed?

We’ve been fortunate to hire a good team of people, many of whom are from the local St. Helena and Napa communities. While we’re not fully staffed yet, we’re working toward that and are always accepting resumes. One advantage to opening a restaurant here is that this Valley is full of talented hospitality-focused individuals.

We’ve also been able to bring on a lot of young staff who may not have a lot of experience, but are eager to learn. And most importantly, everyone on our team aligns with the culture of Charlie’s.

Tell us about Charlie’s cuisine and the restaurant’s ambience.

Our menu is casual New American cuisine that highlights the bounty of our local gardens and purveyors with flavors inspired from our travels around the world.

When you walk into Charlie’s, we want our guests to feel like they’re at home. The aesthetic is warm, with lots of white oak and leather finishes, but it’s also bright and filled with natural light.

There are some fun memorable moments sprinkled throughout the space, like a corner of wallpaper retained from the former Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen and tile in the bathrooms that hasn’t changed since it was Miramonte, complemented by hand-painted walls from a local tattoo artist.

Where might we find you when you’re not working?

If I’m not at the restaurant, you can find me at the St. Helena Fire Department, coaching the kids’ sports, taking a walk around town or hanging out with my family.