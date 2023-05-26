5 questions for Pauline Block and Daniella Zingarelli of Cornerstone Properties

Sonoma County natives Pauline Block, director of marketing and development, and Daniella Zingarelli, leasing and property manager, joined Cornerstone Properties in 2017 after each worked for several years in winery marketing.

For Block, it was the ability to flex marketing skills but with a less rigid schedule as a new mother. Zingarelli has enjoyed getting to move up from client services for Cornerstone’s roughly 85 tenants to overseeing leasing and management of the portfolio’s approximately 30 Sonoma County office, research-and-development and industrial buildings.

Started in Silicon Valley, Cornerstone first invested in North Bay property in 2006. Then the Great Recession led to acquisition in 2011 of several Petaluma buildings in the business cluster once known as Telecom Valley. The now North Bay-focused portfolio is around 1 million square feet of buildings, including the former Press Democrat building at 427 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa, now home to Cornerstone’s coworking side venture, CoLab Connect.

The company in recent years has moved into real estate development, focused currently on Santa Rosa.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What have you been tracking in your portfolio about the return to conventional office and coworking space?

ZINGARELLI: We don't track with the keycard access. … There are definitely more cars in the parking lots than there were even a year ago.

Anytime we tour (prospective tenants through available) office space, there is always the conversation about moving back into the office. But we're accommodating more of a flexible work from the office schedule. There's demand for a smaller footprint and a more open workspace. Instead of the heavy private offices we saw before 2020, it's now more open workspaces with maybe a couple of private offices for meetings or private conversation rooms.

BLOCK: Within the coworking space, we've had demand for more (private) offices. Because we had limited capacity, we had all of our offices full before we even opened the second floor. … We only have about 5,000 square feet up there. We only (converted) a portion of the second floor.

We've seen more businesses investing in or giving stipends to their employees to work from a coworking space versus home. (CoLab Connect manager Jessie Villa said 25%–30% of the around 100 members have some type of company stipend or benefit.)

What are opportunities and challenges facing the various property types in your portfolio?

ZINGARELLI: As far as renewals, discussions are happening much earlier. In both new clients and renewing clients, there's the request for more landlord concessions upfront, whether that looks like an allowance toward improvements of the space, a longer abated-rent schedule. But it always comes down to the terms of the actual lease or renewal period, on a client-by-client basis. Smaller office tenants in our portfolio, generally we're looking at a renewal with their current space plan. If it's the larger full-building, full-floor (tenants) when we're talking about renewals, that's where we're seeing the request for the downsize.

BLOCK: And typically, it's because of that hybrid work environment.

ZINGARELLI: They're saying that they just don't have the need, as many people aren't in the office at the same time as they were previously.

BLOCK: Our buildings that have meeting rooms available to rent on one of the floors, that's being utilized (and requested) more than previously building them out within individual suites.

ZINGARELLI: Clients are looking at common amenities that buildings offer: outdoor seating, meeting spaces. Here at our building, we have a lounge. That's definitely where the interest has grown over the past few years.

BLOCK: We have a lot of buildings that don't have those amenities. We look at it as an opportunity to build on those properties and add those things.

ZINGARELLI: As far as industrial space, (for) the past few years there's such a high demand and not as much supply. As for industrial warehouse space, over the past few years we haven't seen as much fluctuation in the (vacancy) rates. Whereas with office space, there's definitely been more of a fluctuation recently, as people are renewing and downsizing and moving.

Is there as much of that downsizing for industrial space as there is for office?

ZINGARELLI: No, we've seen the same inquiries for about the same amount of space for the past handful of years. In the 3,000- to 15,000-square-foot range, there's just not as much on the market.

BLOCK: For large industrial clients, the challenge has always been yard space requirements. And because of where we live, there are a lot of challenges with some of the open space and land that are adjacent to industrial properties. A lot of land is tied up with environmental issues or near urban growth boundaries.

What does Cornerstone’s development pipeline look like?

BLOCK: The first two entitled projects is 118 units on Ross Street and on 114 units on Sixth Street, the site adjacent to the downtown SMART station. Then we have a handful of other properties in the downtown that we are currently working on master planning. Those don't have entitlements yet.

(The first two) projects were definitely pushed back. We have not started construction. We are working on finishing construction documents. Some of the major reasons for that were what you hear at every (business) conference you go to right now: cost of materials, labor, interest rates. The cost to build the building up here is so much — is the same as Oakland or San Francisco — but the rents are so much less, so penciling it (out economically) can be challenging, especially when you're looking at the missing middle or workforce housing. That is what we're focusing on with those first few projects. We're seeing materials pricing stabilized a little bit on some items, but some still haven't come fully down.

What types of projects are coming with these master plan projects?

BLOCK: We know that we need a range of housing in downtown Santa Rosa. The first two (projects) are really focused on workforce and missing-middle (housing and) that will likely extend to some of the other projects. We see a need for everything from affordable to really nice, higher-end living that maybe someone wants to downsize from a really big home that they moved back into in Fountaingrove (after the fires) and want something more urban without all the maintenance of the yard.

As far as services and retail, we're definitely focusing on service-based amenities. Childcare is going into (the) Ross (project) already. It's a smaller space, almost like a test. That likely will be something we'll want to expand in other projects.

We hear every day that downtown needs a grocery market, pharmacy, hospital, clinics, everything that you need to create an urban environment, a walkable neighborhood for people.

Another piece of it that we're looking into is artists. Artists make a downtown vibrant. They typically can't afford rent for a retail storefront. Are their creative ideas where we can incorporate artists into the mix and community spaces?

On a lot of our projects, even if it's just conceptual, you'll see a lot of green and open space that's open to the public. Most of our sites, we aren't looking to close them off for just the residents. We want there to be neighborhood interaction.

There's been a lot of talk locally and legislation coming through in California about converting commercial space into housing. What goes into deciding whether to convert or redevelop a space for housing?

BLOCK: Quality of living that people expect in a building these days, with updated systems to bring in fresh air and natural light, would be costly and difficult to put into some of the existing buildings in downtown. If you want to have natural light at both (ends of a unit) you need a very specific type of building to make that work. We know that going vertical helps you (get project costs to), but we don't have a lot of tall buildings in Santa Rosa.

But we have found we have a lot of sites that don't have buildings on them. So that's where we're starting right now. So we don't have any (demolition) with these first two projects. But in the master planning, we are looking at demo of existing buildings, because we find that long term, it's going to be more feasible. It'll create better buildings that'll be more sustainable. And we can create something really beautiful, that also maximizes the (property) footprint a little bit better.

