5 questions for Pauline Block and Daniella Zingarelli of Cornerstone Properties

Sonoma County natives Pauline Block, director of marketing and development, and Daniella Zingarelli, leasing and property manager, joined Cornerstone Properties in 2017 after each worked for several years in winery marketing.

For Block, it was the ability to flex marketing skills but with a less rigid schedule as a new mother. Zingarelli has enjoyed getting to move up from client services for Cornerstone’s roughly 85 tenants to overseeing leasing and management of the portfolio’s approximately 30 Sonoma County office, research-and-development and industrial buildings.

Started in Silicon Valley, Cornerstone first invested in North Bay property in 2006. Then the Great Recession led to acquisition in 2011 of several Petaluma buildings in the business cluster once known as Telecom Valley. The now North Bay-focused portfolio is around 1 million square feet of buildings, including the former Press Democrat building at 427 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa, now home to Cornerstone’s coworking side venture, CoLab Connect.

The company in recent years has moved into real estate development, focused currently on Santa Rosa.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What have you been tracking in your portfolio about the return to conventional office and coworking space?

ZINGARELLI: We don't track with the keycard access. … There are definitely more cars in the parking lots than there were even a year ago.

Anytime we tour (prospective tenants through available) office space, there is always the conversation about moving back into the office. But we're accommodating more of a flexible work from the office schedule. There's demand for a smaller footprint and a more open workspace. Instead of the heavy private offices we saw before 2020, it's now more open workspaces with maybe a couple of private offices for meetings or private conversation rooms.

BLOCK: Within the coworking space, we've had demand for more (private) offices. Because we had limited capacity, we had all of our offices full before we even opened the second floor. … We only have about 5,000 square feet up there. We only (converted) a portion of the second floor.

We've seen more businesses investing in or giving stipends to their employees to work from a coworking space versus home. (CoLab Connect manager Jessie Villa said 25%–30% of the around 100 members have some type of company stipend or benefit.)

What are opportunities and challenges facing the various property types in your portfolio?

ZINGARELLI: As far as renewals, discussions are happening much earlier. In both new clients and renewing clients, there's the request for more landlord concessions upfront, whether that looks like an allowance toward improvements of the space, a longer abated-rent schedule. But it always comes down to the terms of the actual lease or renewal period, on a client-by-client basis. Smaller office tenants in our portfolio, generally we're looking at a renewal with their current space plan. If it's the larger full-building, full-floor (tenants) when we're talking about renewals, that's where we're seeing the request for the downsize.

BLOCK: And typically, it's because of that hybrid work environment.

ZINGARELLI: They're saying that they just don't have the need, as many people aren't in the office at the same time as they were previously.

BLOCK: Our buildings that have meeting rooms available to rent on one of the floors, that's being utilized (and requested) more than previously building them out within individual suites.

ZINGARELLI: Clients are looking at common amenities that buildings offer: outdoor seating, meeting spaces. Here at our building, we have a lounge. That's definitely where the interest has grown over the past few years.

BLOCK: We have a lot of buildings that don't have those amenities. We look at it as an opportunity to build on those properties and add those things.

ZINGARELLI: As far as industrial space, (for) the past few years there's such a high demand and not as much supply. As for industrial warehouse space, over the past few years we haven't seen as much fluctuation in the (vacancy) rates. Whereas with office space, there's definitely been more of a fluctuation recently, as people are renewing and downsizing and moving.

Is there as much of that downsizing for industrial space as there is for office?

ZINGARELLI: No, we've seen the same inquiries for about the same amount of space for the past handful of years. In the 3,000- to 15,000-square-foot range, there's just not as much on the market.

BLOCK: For large industrial clients, the challenge has always been yard space requirements. And because of where we live, there are a lot of challenges with some of the open space and land that are adjacent to industrial properties. A lot of land is tied up with environmental issues or near urban growth boundaries.