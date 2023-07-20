5 questions for San Rafael Chamber of Commerce CEO Joanne Webster

Joanne Webster serves as president and CEO of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce, a position she has held for nearly a decade, but she has been steeped in the city’s business community for more than 30 years.

Webster is also a former small business owner, having operated Double Rainbow Cafe in downtown San Rafael for more than 20 years. She also served for six years on the board of the Marin Convention & Visitors Bureau and still works closely with the organization.

A Boston native, Webster moved to California in 1985. She resides in Fairfax with her husband, Charlie Garfink. The couple has two adult daughters.

How did you keep Double Rainbow Cafe viable for so many years, especially considering the National Restaurant Association’s statistic that only about 20% of restaurants succeed?

We focused on the happiness of the customer. We believed that the customer was king and queen and actually had that language in our job applications. We had an amazing staff that reflected that belief. We were like a family.

When people ask me what I miss most about owning the cafe, it is all the people that were such a big part of our lives. We were also very engaged in our local community. Before the spread of online shopping, knowing the customer’s name and favorite flavor or sandwich order was very important. It also helped that we had a great product — Double Rainbow Ice Cream!

What led to your decision to sell the cafe?

We had no intention of running the cafe forever. We had an entrepreneurial spirit then and thought we would do it for a few years and then sell and move onto something else. But, we loved San Rafael, started a family and basically raised Anna and Meghan in the back room of the store. When they got older, we could start to think about ourselves again.

We got to the point where we asked each other if we wanted to do this for the rest of our lives. Owning and operating a small business is hard work. It is not just a job; it’s all consuming and it turned out that we both wanted to do something else. Even when we still owned the cafe, I became the executive director of the Downtown San Rafael Business Improvement District, which began my interest in serving the business community and the city of San Rafael.

How would you assess the Marin Convention & Visitors Bureau’s effectiveness in attracting tourists to the county?

Marin is known for its open space and outdoor activities, and attracts visitors every year to enjoy our natural beauty. But we also have some of the best local artists and restaurants in the North Bay. You can dine around the world without ever leaving Fourth Street.

We are home to the international Mill Valley Film Festival, and downtown San Rafael has been designated as one of only 14 arts and cultural districts in the state. In every town in Marin (County), there is something unique and charming.

I would like to see more of a focus on promoting the many different things our towns are known for, which also make Marin (County) special, in addition to our outdoor activities.

How has your college degree best served you in the business world, given you majored in mathematics and computer science?

To tell the truth, it did not. But having some sort of higher education was crucial. I went to a liberal arts university that had a core curriculum where I had to take classes in religion, philosophy, English and history. That shaped my ability to be a critical thinker and see the bigger picture.

I was good at math, but in 1984 I had two choices with a math/computer science degree. I could be a teacher or a programmer. I tried programming for a few years, but when I had the opportunity to move to California and start a business, my entrepreneurial spirit was released.

What brought you to California 38 years ago from your native Massachusetts?

My future husband was moving to California, and I was “California Dreaming.” The idea of no longer suffering harsh, cold, snowy winters was appealing, but more exciting was the idea that we were going to be business owners and our own bosses. It was the greatest journey I have ever had. We started when we were only 24 and ran it for 25 years.

Being the owner operator of a small business in Northern California, I learned not to sweat the small stuff. Business ebbs and flows. But what really matters are the lives that I touched and the friends and relationships that I made along the way.