5 questions for Sonoma County Tourism’s sustainability and climate initiatives manager

Devin McConnell is the sustainability and climate initiatives manager at Sonoma County Tourism.

McConnell, 38, joined the organization in June 2017 as office coordinator and has since been promoted four times. He graduated in 2010 from San José State University with a bachelor’s degree in advertising. He currently resides in his native Santa Rosa.

Your tenure has included facing destructive wildfires and a pandemic that devastated the tourism and hospitality industry. What was that journey like for you personally and professionally?

The fires and pandemic were extremely stressful times. But something curious happens when your everyday life is disrupted in such a profound way — it makes you so much more grateful for the periods of non-crisis. You end up savoring the ‘average’ and ‘everyday’ in a way that you never would have otherwise.

Professionally, it has been an unexpected but valuable education in navigating crises, particularly through the pandemic. I’ve learned so much about effective strategies for pivoting and adapting during periods of crisis.

Tell us about your responsibilities leading sustainability and climate initiatives at the organization.

My role is to identify and promote Sonoma County’s existing sustainable practices, and to help advance sustainability within the local hospitality industry. Last year, Sonoma County underwent a comprehensive assessment from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, and the results of the assessment provides guidance for where we can focus our resources for improvement.

A key priority for this fiscal year is supporting our hospitality partners in establishing baselines for water use, waste, energy consumption and carbon emissions. Then next fiscal year the goal will be to use those measurements to apply strategies for improvement, ideally through a third-party program to verify compliance.

[Editor’s note: The tourism organization’s fiscal year runs July 1-June 30.]

To what do you attribute your ascent from office coordinator?

A commitment to working hard, showing initiative and demonstrating value. I also joined during a period of transition, with the arrival of new leadership that evolved Sonoma County Tourism from a traditional marketing agency to an organization focused on creating a sustainable hospitality economy. So, good timing was likely a factor as well, in terms of there being more opportunities for advancement than I otherwise might not have encountered.

At six years, I’m the second-longest-serving employee at the organization, so there’s a lot to be said for simply putting in the effort and sticking around.

Your work requires national and international travel. Which destinations have stood out most to you and why?

There are two cities that come to mind. Victoria (British Columbia, Canada) is supernaturally clean — like, immaculate. I don’t know if it’s civic pride or an incredible waste-management system, but I’d love to see Sonoma County streets look that pristine one day!

The second is Seville, Spain, which has done an amazing job preserving its cultural heritage. It’s an important but sometimes undervalued element of destination stewardship.

Where might we find you when you’re not working?

Occasionally you can find me performing on stage at a local theater, but more often than not you’ll find me at one of our state or regional parks. I can’t get enough of them.