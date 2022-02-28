$5M Solano County child care facility sale is part of wave of demand nationwide

A childcare facility built recently in a Vacaville shopping center by a company expanding franchised locations rapidly nationwide to meet demand has been sold for $5.25 million.

The 9,990-square-foot The Learning Center facility at 1959 Peabody Road was sold to Honolulu-based Henry K. Choi & Nicole I. Choi Revocable Trust on Jan. 28, according to public records and the deal announcement from listing agents Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors.

“The Learning Experience is the fastest-growing childcare franchise in the nation with over 450 centers open or under development. Due to the high demand for childcare in the U.S., the company is currently on a trajectory to open 75 to 100 centers per year,” said Lefko in the news release.

The Vacaville deal was Lefko and Asher’s third in the Bay Area. Other active child care firms looking for real estate area Kiddie Academy and O2B Kids.

“The area also offers dense, affluent demographics ideal for a child learning center,” Lefko said of the city. “There are 127,890 people with an average household income in excess of $110,000 within a five-mile radius of the property.”

The Learning Experience, an educational childcare company, was named one of the “Best of the Best” in Franchise Business Review’s 2021 Top 200 Franchises list. The Learning Experience was also ranked among the top franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for 2022, including No. 4 in the Child Services category.

Moussa Group LLC of Hayward had sold the child care property to Armstrong Peabody Alamo LLC, an affiliate of Armstrong Development Properties Inc. of Butler, Pennsylvania, in Feb. 21, 2020. The facility was completed in the Lucky grocer-anchored Alamo and Peabody Shopping Center that year.

Donald Yang of Advocate Realty Group represented the Choi trust.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.