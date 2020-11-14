Additionally the ability to switch to the cash basis of accounting has been a major change for some clients that has been very beneficial, and can generate a loss in the year of change, which can be carried back.

What is your strategy for finding new clients?

Referrals are one of the biggest compliments we can receive from our clients and associates and my preferred way to receive new clients.

Do you focus more on business development or retention?

Retention, we aim to serve our clients the best we possibly can and that means making sure we take care of their needs first before adding more clients. By providing great service to existing clients, new clients tend to come from their referrals.

Jonathan Weintraub, CPA

Operations manager

Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management

2880 Cleveland Ave., Suite 2, Santa Rosa 95403

707-576-8700

www.montgomerytaylorwealth.com

Jonathan Weintraub, CPA, is the operations manager at Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management. The firm is a CPA firm as well as a Registered Investment Advisory firm. Weintraub is involved in complex tax preparation and consulting, as well as overseeing the operations and growth of the firm.

Weintraub graduated from Sonoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and moved on to pursue his masters in taxation at Golden Gate University.

How has recent legislation at the state level changed how you advise clients (in reference to AB 91 and AB 147) with the disruption of the economy since March? What are the two or three things that have changed most about your work?

AB 91, is called the “Loophole Closure and Small Business and Working Families Tax Relief Act of 2019,” and affects both California personal income tax and corporate tax.

The bill selectively conforms to certain federal provisions from the 2017 tax reform known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

However, A.B. 91 does not conform to, or decouple from, several of the more significant federal tax reform provisions impacting business and individual taxpayers. Therefore, we, and our clients, are still confronted by a host of federal-California differences that will complicate California taxpayers’ compliance, planning, and transactions for prior and future tax years.

AB 147, is a new 2019 law creating an economic nexus threshold for remote sellers and marketplace facilitators, requiring sellers that exceed $500,000 of sales in California to collect a sales tax. This threshold only applies to remote sellers that do not have physical presence in California.

There have always been differences between federal and California tax law, making an additional challenge of compliance. Nothing has changed other than us working with our clients remotely, via email, phone and virtual meetings.

Working remotely is the “new normal.” How is that effecting your dealing with clients?

We miss the face-to face meetings with clients. However, we have been able to keep work projects flowing via email and virtual meetings. We look forward to seeing out clients again.

What are the lasting effects of the changes in the economy on your business and/or your company’s strategies?

We are busier now serving our clients and guiding them through the business and investment challenges they are facing. We see an increased dependence on our services in business consulting and retirement planning. We see the increased use of virtual meetings as a good thing, making it easier to meet with clients.

What is a piece of advice do you give to all of your clients?

Our firm is planning oriented, whether our client is a business or individual. So, our advice is always: develop a plan, choose a strategy and follow a process. This is true in business and in managing wealth.

What is the biggest tax advantage most company clients can take advantage of right now?

With so much emphasis on the PPP loans, don’t forget to consider the Employee Retention Credit.

For qualified wages paid after March 12, 2020, and before Jan. 1, 2021, employers are allowed a refundable tax credit equal to 50% of qualified wages, including allocable qualified health plan expenses. The credit is designed to encourage employers to retain their workers when their business operations slow down or are temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

However, various other COVID-19 provisions provide 100% reimbursement from the government when an employer continues to pay employee wages. Thus, under a situation where the wage qualifies for both 100% reimbursement under a different provision and the 50% Employee Retention Credit, the employer is allowed to elect out of the Employee Retention Credit.

What is your strategy for finding new clients?

In past years we did lots of advertising. In more recent years, clients find us via referral or the internet. They appreciate that we have the expertise to reduce their tax liabilities while increasing their net worth.

Do you focus more on business development or retention?

Since our firm is in growth mode, we actively concentrate on both development and retention. Business development happens organically and through acquisitions. Retention is the result of our emphasis on client satisfaction and this is a result of our firm’s core values: to be considerate, loyal, having high standards, being ambitious an having a strong work ethic.