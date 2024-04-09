80-plus employers to seek new hires at Solano Community College job fair April 11

The Workforce Development Board of Solano County in partnership with Solano Community College, will host the 2024 NorCal Career Fair on Thursday.

Over 80 regional employers who together are offering hundreds of jobs, from entry level to management, will be meeting with area job seekers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Solano Community College's Building, located at 1400 Student Union, 4000 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the career fair. Take the time to create a custom profile and upload a resume and allow employers to review information before the event.

"Our early registration process gives our job seekers an opportunity to shine," said April Ziomek-Portillo, the business services manager for the Workforce Development Board. "All job seekers who pre-register for the career fair have the opportunity to enter 30 minutes early, at 9:30 am."

The 80 participating employers represent all major industries in Solano County in both the public and private sector, including city and county government, education, military, nursing and healthcare, manufacturing, and customer service.

"We do our best to cast a wide net with our employers and to have opportunities available for as many job seekers as we can," Ziomek-Portillo said. "There will be job opportunities for young adults who just graduated high school or are still in college, and there will be job opportunities for experienced professionals who want to move to the next level of their careers."

The NorCal Career Fair will also feature resource tables with information on various programs available in Solano County, including Clean Slate for those with a justice background, mental health wellness, financial literacy, family and children's services, apprenticeship information, and fresh, free produce from the Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank.

Admission to the NorCal Career Fair, as well as parking at Solano Community College, is free to all participants.