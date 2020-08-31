8th grader’s child care project becomes mission for Flanagan Wines of Sonoma County

In the 2017 and 2019 fires, Eric Flanagan reached out to all members of the wine club across the United States and encouraged them to donate to Community Child Care Council (4Cs) of Sonoma County, so that it could help the community with child care wildfire relief efforts and emergency child care.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight as examples of ways your company or you have helped or continue to help make things better in the North Bay?

We were nominated for our support of the Sonoma County 4Cs. My daughter Riley did her 8th grade community service project for the 4Cs and did fund raiser in Healdsburg that raised $15,000. They asked her (at 13) to come to the Board Meetings and to work with the development committee. At 20 years old I believe she is now the third longest tenured board member. Riley is a Junior at Cal Poly and a member of the Pan-Hellenic Philanthropic Council. Through her work as a board member of 4Cs Riley has made a positive impact in Sonoma County.

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others?

We lead by example. We donate all the ticket sales from our annual Harvest Party to the 4Cs. We also support a myriad of charitable roups across the country with donations. Riley donates her time and talents as a board member of the 4Cs."

What inspires you or your employees or both about the North Bay as it relates to the spirit of helping others?

We love living in Sonoma County. We own a winery outside Healdsburg. Many of the people who work so hard in our vineyards benefit from the programs funded by the 4Cs. We think that the best way to give back to them is to help their families. 4Cs operates 12 preschools that serve 700 children from lower income families in Sonoma County. They also provide child care vouchers and meal vouchers for these families.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

There is no separation at all between our personal lives and our family wine business.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Giving back to the vineyard workers

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Riley Flanagan: One thing I have undoubtedly learned from my parents is that love should be unconditional. To me, doing all you can to help others, especially those in your own community, is the simplest form of love. When I think about the people that I’ve met and the opportunities they’ve given me, I know without a doubt that there is no way to make it in this business without them.

I feel so blessed to have been surrounded with such generous and inspirational people and they’ve really shown me that everyone deserves a chance. The idea that I can do something to add positivity into someone’s life or do give them a new opportunity to grow is inescapable. I feel inspired by helping others because it is something that is purely good. Helping someone, no matter how small, is priceless.