95-year-old Sonoma County winery Pedroncelli names new president

In its 95th year, Pedroncelli Winery in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley growing region has a new president.

Julie Pedroncelli St. John, chair of the board of directors for Geyserville-based J. Pedroncelli Winery Inc., was named president. The move follows the appointment of Dave Trebilcock as general manager.

“We have big goals and a ‘revolutionary’ agenda for change. Given its incredible vineyard assets and a rich history to mine, we feel the future is bright,” said Trebilcock, who joined the board in 2021.

He noted changes already underway include a renovation of the hospitality grounds and barrel building, new e-commerce and other operations systems, and the addition of the wineries first digital marketing role.

As part of the third generation since Giovanni “John” and Giulia Pedroncelli started the winery in 1927, Pedroncelli St. John has spent the last 37 years working for the family business, first in the tasting room and recently as brand ambassador.

Her father, Jim Pedroncelli, retired this year, capping a nearly 70-year career. He has led the family business since 2015, after the passing of his brother and lifelong business partner, John, with whom he purchased the winery and farms in 1963.